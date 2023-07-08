England Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

An intense finish to the last T20I match between England Women and Australia Women has added a lot of spice to this three-match T20I series. Both will lock horns with each other for the decider match on Saturday, July 8, commencing at 11.05 pm IST. The historic Lords Cricket Ground in London will be hosting this epic clash between two highly competitive sides.

England Women made a solid start with the bat as their top order, featuring the likes of Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, and Nat Sciver-Brunt did the bulk of the heavy lifting. Wyatt played a quickfire 76-run knock at a scintillating strike rate of 165.22. An explosive cameo from Sophie Ecclestone and a few mighty hits from Sarah Glenn took England Women to a commanding score of 186/9.

Australia Women displayed some very ordinary effort with the ball in the first innings. Annabel Sutherland and Darcie Brown were the only two bowlers who kept the run flow under control, sharing four wickets between them.

In response, Australia Women made a rollicking start with the bat as they raced to 59 inside the first six overs without losing a wicket. But right after the fall of the first wicket, England Women kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals, which reduced the Aussies to 96/5 in 12 overs.

Sutherland and Ellyse Perry made a solid recovery during the middle overs but as overs went by, they failed to keep up with the required run rate. In the end, England Women sneaked through with a narrow victory by three runs.

With the series on the line, both teams have all to play for in this upcoming series decider match.

England Women v Australia Women Match Details:

Match: England Women v Australia Women, 3rd T20I Match, 2023

Date and Time: July 8, 2023, on Saturday, 11.05 pm IST

Venue: The Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

England Women v Australia Women Pitch Report

The venue at the Lord’s Cricket Ground is highly favorable for the bowlers. Quick bowlers can utilize the slope to their advantage to get lateral movement off the surface. The pitch tends to slow down a fraction as the game progresses, which can further bring the slower bowlers into the game.

The average first innings score in men’s T20I on this venue is just 150, whereas teams batting last have struggled to chase on numerous occasions. Hence toss will play a crucial role and the skipper winning the toss should opt to bat first.

England Women v Australia Women Weather Report

Heavy showers are predicted on matchday as the chances of rain are at an alarming high of 80 percent. The possibility of a shortened game or multiple rain interruptions looms large. The temperatures would vary between 24 C and 16 C, while the humidity rate is expected to remain around 65 percent.

England Women v Australia Women Probable Xl

England Women

Probable Xl

Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Freya Davies, and Lauren Bell.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Phobe Litchfield, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown.

England Women v Australia Women Prediction

In such a high-octane battle, it is quite difficult to ascertain a clear winner. But considering the fact that England Women have returned to winning ways, a win for them is highly probable.

Besides, the home side have a strong record at Lord’s, which gives them a slight upper hand over the dominant Aussies.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

England Women v Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv app

