England Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

England Women and Australia Women are set to face off in a three-match ODI series of the Women’s Ashes scheduled from July 12 to July 18, 2023. The first ODI is scheduled at the County Ground in Bristol on July 12 while the second is at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 16. The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton will host the third ODI on July 18.

After a loss in the solitary test match, England Women made a strong comeback in the T20I series, securing a 2-1 victory over the visiting team. Danielle Wyatt was honored as the player of the series, while Alice Capsey received the player of the match award in the third T20I. Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the leading wicket-taker with five dismissals, while Beth Mooney topped the runs leaderboard with 115 runs.

While England Women will aim to prolong their winning streak and secure another series triumph, Australia Women will be determined to fight back in the upcoming series.

England Women vs Australia Women Head to Head in ODI

England Women and Australia Women have encountered each other 83 times in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Out of these, Australia Women have won 56 matches, while England Women have secured victories in 22 matches. Despite Australia's success, England Women remain determined to close the gap and achieve victories in the forthcoming series.

England Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, July 12

1st ODI - England Women vs Australia Women, County Ground, Bristol, 05:30 PM

Sunday, July 16

2nd ODI - England Women vs Australia Women, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Tuesday, July 18

3rd ODI - England Women vs Australia Women, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 05:30 PM

England Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-streaming: Sony Liv App & website

Telecast: Sony Sports Network

England Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (C&WK), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (WK), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Poll : 0 votes