England Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details 

England Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, September 4, at the County Ground in Hove.

The opening game between England and New Zealand turned out to be a completely one-sided affair. England, led by Nat Sciver, won the contest by 46 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being put in to bat first, England racked up 184 for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Tammy Beaumont was the star of the show as she scored 97 runs off 65 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six. She played until the very last over of the innings. Amy Jones and Sophie Dunkley also played useful cameos of 31 and 23* respectively.

For New Zealand, Hayley Jensen picked up the wickets of Beaumont and Sciver. In the run-chase, the visitors lost both their openers, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, in quick succession. Amy Satterthwaite scored a 31-ball 43, but she didn’t get much support from others.

For the home team, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn picked up two wickets each. New Zealand clearly have an uphill task ahead if they want to make a comeback.

Match Details

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I

Date: September 4, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Weather Report

Conditions will be partly sunny and clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in six T20Is is 121 and hence, a high-scoring game may not be in store. However, out of the six matches on this ground, five were won by the team batting first.

Predicted Playing XI

England Women

Tammy Beaumont’s form is a massive positive for England going into the next game. The bowlers also stood up to the task. Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver would want to get a few more runs under their belt. Sciver would also like to work on her economy rate after going for 10.33 rpo last time around.

Predicted XI: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant

New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine couldn’t perform for New Zealand in the first game. The duo will be looking for a better showing next time around. Satterthwaite can’t afford to drop her guard either. Leigh Kasperek went for 54 last time and she will aim to make amends with a decent spell.

Predicted XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (w), Hayley Jensen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Match Prediction

England’s batting looked far more superior to New Zealand in the first game. There was a stark difference in their bowling as well. England should be able to win the next game and seal the fate of the series.

Broadcast Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

