England Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The White Ferns will take on England women’s side on September 9 in the series decider at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The series hangs in the balance as both sides have managed to snare a win each.

In the first fixture, after being invited to bat, Tammy Beaumont scored a blistering 97 runs from just 65 deliveries and powered England to a mammoth total of 184 runs. Amy Jones and Sophia Dunkley played handy knocks, chipping in with 31 and 23 runs respectively.

Hayley Jensen was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, taking two wickets while conceding just 26 runs.

On what seemed like a good batting surface, the New Zealand Women were bundled out for a paltry total of 138 runs. Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn wreaked havoc with the ball in hand, taking two wickets apiece Unsurprisingly, Beaumont was awarded Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.

In their second encounter, the White Ferns staged a grand comeback. After losing the toss, England could only manage a modest 127 for the loss of seven wickets. Danni Wyatt was England's top scorer with 35 runs while Tammy Beaumont could not replicate her heroics from the first fixture. Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Devine and Hannah Rowe claimed two wickets each.

Sophie Devine top-scored with a swashbuckling half-century while Mady Green scored a brisk 21 runs. Tash Farrant was the pick of the bowlers for England, claiming two wickets. Sophie Devine bagged the Player of the Match for her all-round performance.

The third match is all set to be a riveting contest between these two quality sides. The English Women, in the absence of their usual captain Heather Knight, have been in sensational form. The White Ferns put up a strong performance after being outplayed in their first match and will have some momentum in their favor going into the decider.

Match details

Match: England Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: September 9, 2021 (Thursday), 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Weather report

The skies are expected to be cloudy and there could be rain interruptions. Temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 95% and rain could play spoilt-sport in the series decider.

Pitch report

The surface at The Cooper Associates County Ground is a batting track and we can expect a high-scoring encounter. The captain who wins the toss will want to bowl first and restrict the batting side to around 165. 180 would be a par score on the surface. The surface might offer some assistance to the bowlers if they hit the right areas consistently.

Predicted Playing XIs

England:

The English side won the series opener with a terrific performance and completely outplayed their opponents. Although they lost the second match, there were some positives for them. They are expected to field the same eleven for the series decider. Tammy Beaumont and Sophie Ecclestone are the players to watch out for.

Playing XI: Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies.

New Zealand:

The New Zealand side staged a comeback in the 2nd T20I after being outplayed in the 1st T20I. They need to be on the top of their game if they wish to beat an in-form English team. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are experienced campaigners and are the players to watch out for in the decider.

Playing XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hauley Jensen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek.

England W vs New Zealand match prediction

Although England are the better side on paper and are the in-form side, New Zealand possesses a formidable side and certainly cannot be written off. However, the hosts are still the favorites to win the match and we will be treated to an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

