England Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

England Women will face Pakistan Women in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday, May 17, at the County Ground in Northampton. England had a massive win of 53 runs in the first match of the series on Saturday, May 11.

Pakistan won the toss in the first match and elected to bowl. England didn’t have a great start to their innings and lost the first four wickets for just 11 runs. Heather Knight and Amy Jones added 67 runs for the fifth wicket.

Knight missed on a half-century by a single run, while Jones scored 37 runs off 27 deliveries. Danielle Gibson provided the finishing touch with her unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 21 deliveries. Sophie Ecclestone made 19 runs off 11 deliveries and remained unbeaten.

England posted a total of 163 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of the 20th over mark. Waheeda Akhtar and Sadia Iqbal took two wickets each for Pakistan.

Sadaf Shamas was the only batter who managed to breach the 20-run mark for Pakistan. She scored 35 runs off 24 deliveries. Only three other batters made a double-digit score for the team. Pakistan were bundled out for 110 runs in 18.2 overs and lost the match by 53 runs.

Sarah Glenn took four wickets for 12 runs in four overs, while Lauren Bell picked three wickets for 22 runs in 3.2 overs. Jones won the Player of the Match award for her batting performance.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women tour of England 2024

Date and Time: May 17, 2024, 11:00 PM PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

England and Pakistan have played a total of 16 T20I matches so far. Out of these 16 matches, England have won 15, while Pakistan have managed to win just a single game. Pakistan last won a T20I match against England back in 2013.

Matches Played: 16

England Women: 15

Pakistan Women: 1

England Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The average first innings total in the last 10 T20 matches at the County Ground in Northampton has been 167 runs. The surface might remain balanced throughout the match. The team winning the toss might be tempted to bowl.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report

There are a lot of chances of rain happening during this match between England and Pakistan in Northampton. The match could be affected due to this. The temperature is predicted to remain less than 15 degrees.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

England Women

Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Freya Kemp, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal

England Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

England did struggle with the bat initially in the first game but made a smooth comeback. The bowlers did a splendid job and the Pakistani batters didn’t have any answer against them. England will be coming into this game as the favorites.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode