England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The upcoming three-match T20I series between England Women and Pakistan Women is scheduled from May 11 to 19, 2024. The three host venues are Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, County Ground in Northampton, and Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

England Women played their last five-match T20I series against New Zealand Women in March 2024 which the former won by 4-1. They will be eager to continue their winning momentum against Pakistan in the upcoming T20I series.

Heather Knight will lead the home side, with the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, and Sophie Ecclestone in the ranks.

On the other hand, the Nida Dar-led Pakistan Women are coming off a 4-1 loss against West Indies Women in the most recent T20I series in April 2024. They will be looking forward to making a strong comeback and breaking their five-match losing streak against England Women in the upcoming game.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head in T20Is:

England Women and Pakistan Women have met in 15 T20I matches out of which the former have registered 14 wins, while Pakistan have won only one game. England Women whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in their last T20I series in 2019.

Matches Played: 15

England Won: 14

Pakistan Women Won: 1

No Result: -

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 11, Saturday

1st T20I - England Women vs Pakistan Women, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 07:00 PM

May 17, Friday

2nd T20I - England Women vs Pakistan Women, County Ground, Northampton - 11:00 PM

May 19, Monday

3rd T20I - England Women vs Pakistan Women, Headingley, Leeds - 05:30 PM

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20I series between England Women and Pakistan Women won't be televised live in India, but fans can watch the live-streamed coverage on the FanCode App and Website.

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones(Wk), Bess Heath(Wk), Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

Pakistan Women

Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (C), Muneeba Ali (WK), Najiha Alvi (WK), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

