England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Pakistan Women's tour of England is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 11. The two teams will engage in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.

The second T20I is scheduled to be played on Friday, May 17, while the last match will be played on Sunday, May 19. The ODI series will start on Thursday, May 23. Birmingham, Northampton, and Leeds will host the three matches of the T20I series.

England last played a T20I match against New Zealand in March this year. The two teams featured in a five-match T20I series. England won the series by a 4-1 margin. In the last game of the series, England chased down the target of 137 runs in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Pakistan last faced West Indies in a five-match T20I series, which was completed at the start of this month. They lost the series by a margin of 4-1. In the last match of the series, West Indies chased down the target of 135 runs in 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

England are ranked in second place with 282 rating points. Pakistan are in eighth position and have 221 rating points to their name.

England Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head in T20I

England Women and Pakistan Women have only played a single T20I match. Pakistan Women won that match by 39 runs after scoring 159 runs.

Match Played: 1

England Women Won: 0

Pakistan Women Won: 1

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 11

Match 1 - England Women vs Pakistan Women, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 7:00 PM

Friday, May 17

Match 2 - England Women vs Pakistan Women, County Ground, Northampton, 11:00 PM

Sunday, May 19

Match 3 - England Women vs Pakistan Women, Headingley, Leeds, 11:00 PM

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

England Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, and Sophie Ecclestone.

Pakistan Women

Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.

