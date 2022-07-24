England Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women will face South Africa Women in the third and final T20I of their three-match series on Monday, July 25, at the County Ground in Derby. The hosts have won the T20I series after convincing six-wicket wins in the first two games.

In the last game, England restricted South Africa to 148-6. Anneke Bosch top-scored for the visitors with 61, while Sarah Glenn picked up two wickets. The hosts comfortably got over the line in 19 overs and with six wickets to spare. Captain Natalie Sciver top-scored with 47 while Danielle Wyatt scored a quick-fire 39.

England had earlier won the ODI series 3-0 and will now look for a whitewash in the T20I series. Meanwhile, South Africa will look to end their disappointing tour with a win.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, South Africa Women’s tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 25, 2022; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

Pitch Report

The pitch tends to favour the team batting first. The conditions are good for batting early on and gets difficult as the game progresses. Five of seven games have been won by the team batting first (Women’s T20Is), with an average first innings score of 133.

Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain, but it's unlikely to cause major interruptions. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

England Women

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Bryony Smith, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn.

South Africa Women

Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Prediction

South Africa have failed to challenge England in both T20Is. Their batting has not been up to the mark, and their bowlers need to step up as well. The hosts have put up a good all-round show and are expected to complete a clean sweep.

Prediction: England to win.

Telecast Details and Channel List

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - SonyLIV.

