English cricketer Shiv Thakor arrested for 'indecent exposure'

The Derbyshire all-rounder, Shiv Thakor, has been suspended by the club post his arrest following charges of inappropriate conduct.

Shiv Thakor suspended by Derbyshire on full pay

What's the story?

Shiv Thakor, 23-year-old Derbyshire all-rounder has been arrested for indecently exposing himself on two separate occasions at a housing development off Radbourne Lane, in Mackworth last month. According to the reports, the former U-19 player has been suspended by the club on full pay over his arrest with regard to the reported allegations.

Derbyshire generated a public statement saying that Thakor was not on duty when he committed the ‘act’.

“The club has been advised that one of our players, Shiv Thakor, has been arrested by police investing allegations concerning the player when he was not on duty at the club,” clarified the English County.

The club refrained from commenting further on the issue until the judgement is passed. Clarifying their stance, Derbyshire said, “In consultation with the player's representatives, the player continues to be suspended on full pay pending the outcome of the investigations. For legal reasons, the club is unable to comment further at this stage.”

In case you didn't know...

Shiv Thakor represented England at the U-19 stage and was later associated with his home county Leicestershire in 2014. He later rejected a contract with Leicestershire and signed a three-year deal in August 2016. He was one of the most celebrated debutants in the English Cricket after his successful stints with the U-19 team and the two county clubs.

He also received the Young Sports Personality of the Year at the 10th annual British Asian Sports Awards ceremony and was perceived to be the next big name in Cricket.

Details

Thakor was accused and arrested by the Derbyshire police in connection with “an ongoing investigation into incidents of sexual exposure”. Although the charges have not been proven yet, he is likely to bear the consequences which begin with his club barring his participation in the sport till there is any verdict given in this case.

Last year, Chris Gayle – the West Indies batsman was also charged with passing controversial comments to the television presenter, Mel McLaughlin and was fined for the inappropriate gesture.

What's next?

In case Thakor is found guilty in either of the two charges pertaining two separate incidents of indecent exposure, he might face imprisonment along with a fine.

Author's take

Since the allegations have not been proven yet, it will be unfair to comment on the same. However, if any of these accusations are later proved to be true, the Derbyshire all-rounder will have his Cricket career on the stake.