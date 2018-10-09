Eoin Morgan ready to drop himself in the World Cup

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 101 // 09 Oct 2018, 23:25 IST

Eoin Morgan made a bold statement

England's ODI skipper Eoin Morgan has decided that he is ready to drop himself for the upcoming World Cup in 2019 if that will benefit the team. Although he admitted that England has come a long way from their disappointing exit in the 2015 World Cup, he still believes that the side needs to make all the right moves if they are to be contenders for next year's World Cup.

England's last tour to Sri Lanka ended in a 5-2 defeat in the ODI series, which led to Alastair Cook being sacked as skipper and Morgan getting the job. Ahead of the series opener against Sri Lanka, Morgan spoke to Sky Sports about how the team has grown in the 50-over format after what happened three years ago at the World Cup.

"It is a brave call but we have come a long way with this team and we need to put ourselves in the best position in order to be contenders. If that means I am not good enough to be in the team as a captain or as a player I will be the first one to say it, I'm an honest guy. I'm more than capable of making a tough decision," he said.

Morgan also said that no one is guaranteed a spot in the side.

"I've dropped myself in the past to create opportunities for guys and see if they can play at international level or given them an extra chance to prove themselves. When you drop yourself as a captain it sets the tone and example of 'nobody's place is cemented,' he also added.

England is right now on a streak of winning eight ODI bilateral series and will be looking to improve that record in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.