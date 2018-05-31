Eoin Morgan wary of a galvanised Australian side

The captain also sounded confident about his own fitness.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER News 31 May 2018, 17:48 IST 78 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Morgan has cautioned his team

England ODI captain, Eoin Morgan has warned his side not to take Australia lightly in the upcoming ODI series.

Morgan was referring to the ball-tampering scandal which left Australian cricket red-faced and which also saw Steve Smith and David Warner banned from cricket for a year.

"What's happened to them in the last six months has the potential to galvanise a young, hungry side," Morgan said at the sidelines of an event in London to mark one year until the start of Cricket World Cup 2019.

"So we're going to have to bring our A game to this series. And again it's going to be a good challenge for us moving forward," he further added.

The skipper also quipped that with the World Cup just a year away, the Australian side will be ready and will put together a strong performance.

Morgan, who pulled out of the ICC World XI vs West Indies match owing to a finger injury, gave an update about the same and said that it is a small fracture in the ring finger of the right hand and that in 10 days, he will be ready to lead England.

The ODI series is slated to start on June 13. Also, Australia will commence their tour with a warm-up fixture against Sussex next Thursday.

England squad v Scotland: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sam Billings will take up the gloves against Scotland as regular wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has been given a rest.

Squad v Australia: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Young seamer Tom Curran has been included for the Australia series to bolster the pace attack.