“Even Pant is left-handed” - Salman Butt punches holes in Team India’s ‘left-right’ theory over Rahane’s demotion 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt refuses to believe that having a left-right combination is behind the decision to promote Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in the batting order. On the contrary, Butt feels the move is a signal that India do not have confidence in their vice-captain at the moment.

For the second time in The Oval Test, all-rounder Jadeja walked in to bat ahead of Rahane and Rishabh Pant, after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 61 on Saturday.

While Team India have maintained that the move is a tactical one, keeping the left-right combination in mind, Butt refuses to buy the theory.

“If it is a question of left-right combo, even Rishabh Pant is left-handed,” he countered, while speaking on his YouTube channel.

According to Butt, the move indicates a lack of trust in Rahane and Pant under the current circumstances.

“Quite frankly, Jadeja batting ahead of Rahane and Pant shows India do not have confidence in Rahane and Pant. If an all-rounder is coming in ahead of a batter, it means that he is in better form and the team management has more faith in his abilities at present. Honestly, that is the only reason I see,” Butt claimed.

The Hitman was on fire at the Oval, stroking his way to a brilliant 127.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Hitman #Rohit pic.twitter.com/ad71Dw4wYY — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

Jadeja was dismissed for 10 in the first innings and was unbeaten on 9 in the second when play on Day 3 was called off due to bad light.

“Don't understand why they are saving Ajinkya Rahane” - Danish Kaneria

Another former Pakistan cricketer, Danish Kaneria, expressed surprise at India shielding a struggling Rahane instead of giving an opportunity to Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari.

"I don't understand why they (India) are saving Ajinkya Rahane. If he isn't able to perform in this innings then let the gates open for Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari. Rahane is not in form and he doesn't know where his off-stump is. If you know a player isn't in form then you should have replaced him. A message goes to the opposition that you are saving the batsman," Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

A great day of cricket for India who finish with 270/3, with a lead of 171.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Pujara #Rohit pic.twitter.com/JspigTLW9d — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

Rahane has so far scored 109 runs in six innings in the Test series against England at an average of 18.17. He has managed only one fifty, which he scored during the second innings at Lord’s.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava