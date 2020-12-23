IND v AUS 2020: 'Even Sachin Tendulkar took breaks' - Sanjay Jagdale on Virat Kohli's paternity leave debate

There's no doubt that India will miss skipper Virat Kohli for the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. More so, after their dismal show in Adelaide which let Australia take a crucial 1-0 lead.

However, former BCCI Secretary and Selector, Sanjay Jagdale, said it wouldn't be 'impossible' to bounce back from this position. According to him, India will need someone counterattacking to replace Virat Kohli.

"Nothing is impossible but it will be very tough without Virat. Even with Virat it would have been very tough. (It will depend on) what mindset we have. Do we really back ourselves? This is very important. It is not impossible. You need someone to counterattack in Australia, like in 2004 and 2009 Virender Sehwag attacked at the top of the innings," Jagdale told Sportskeeda on SKLive.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are in the fray to replace Virat Kohli at No.4 in Melbourne. Both are dynamic batsmen and have shown their prowess in striking counterblows. However, only time will tell if they have the grit to perform under pressure in Test cricket.

It's Virat Kohli's individual call: Sanjay Jagdale

Jagdale also touched upon the debate around Virat Kohli's paternity leave. The skipper has left Australia for the birth of his first child. But India's precarious position in the series has prompted netizens to question his sense of 'national duty.'

Jagdale reminded viewers that even batting great Sachin Tendulkar took leaves and breaks during his long career. He further remarked that it depends on what the individual wants to do.

"It depends on the individual. Sachin played international cricket for 22 years. But he had taken breaks, he had injuries as well. He missed a West Indian tour, he missed other tours also, Test cricket especially. In the later stages, he was skipping one-day matches. It becomes an individual case and depends on what your body or mind is saying," Jagdale added.

Ajinkya Rahane will be at the helm in Virat Kohli's absence when the Boxing Day Test kicks off in Melbourne on Saturday.