"Even a tail-ender can get a 50 once in 15-20 innings" - Dodda Ganesh slams team management for backing Ajinkya Rahane

Former India player Dodda Ganesh was highly critical of the team management for continuously backing Ajinkya Rahane, even though he has been in woeful batting form over the past few years.

He slammed the Indian Test vice-captain by stating that even tail-enders can make at least one fifty-plus score across 15-20 innings.

Ajinkya Rahane led Team India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur as Virat Kohli was unavailable. The 33-year-old did not have a great game with the bat.

He scored 35 in the first innings and then departed for 4 in the second innings when the team desperately needed someone to hold the fort after a top-order failure.

After witnessing the repeated failures of Rahane, Dodda Ganesh was frustrated with team management's call to back the Mumbaikar and took to his official Twitter handle to say:

"Even a tail ender can get a 50 once in 15-20 innings. Enough is enough"

We'll look at the conditions in Mumbai and then take a call on what will be our playing XI: Rahul Dravid

Following a nail-biting draw in the first match, India and New Zealand head to Mumbai for the second and final Test of the series, scheduled to begin on December 3.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that they would decide their playing XI after examining the pitch and playing conditions at the Wankhede Stadium later this week.

Speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of the first Test, Dravid said:

"Look, we haven't decided what our playing 11 would be. It would be very early [to talk about that now]. Today we were only focused on this Test only.

"When we go to Mumbai, we'll look at the conditions, the pitch, Virat Kohli will come in too so there will be a discussion with him as well. Then we'll take a call on what will be our playing 11 and who will play."

With Virat Kohli set to return for the second Test in Mumbai, it is going to be interesting to see who makes way for him in the playing XI.

Shreyas Iyer played crucial knocks in both innings of the first Test and ended up receiving the player of the match award for his performances on debut. It would be unfair to drop him at this juncture.

However, if management wants to give Rahane or any other top-order batter one more chance, then Iyer might have to make way.

