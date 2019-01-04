Exclusive: Earning the Test cap is my ultimate dream, says Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal is one of the most promising batsmen in India's domestic circuit

A post-graduate degree holder in financial management, a voracious reader, diary-keeper and above all a perspicacious learner - Priyank Kirit Panchal - exemplifies different facets of a persona with great flair.

Priyank seeks inspiration by digging books on psychology, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and legends of the cricketing world. He maintains a diary which captures a blend of his highs and lows. And he's also a huge fan of the American basketball player, Stephen Curry. Of course, amidst all this, he is becoming a master with the willow too.

The 28-year-old has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket, with the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season being the breakthrough one where he amassed a monumental 1310 runs, the third highest in the history of the tournament. With a tally of more than 4000 runs under his belt since 2014-15 he is the pillar of Gujarat's batting line-up.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the Ahmedabad-born cricketer spoke at length about his formative years, his golden run with the bat, Gujarat cricket's rise and the road ahead.

Please talk us through your initial days as a young boy taking up cricket professionally.

I started playing cricket when I was 10 years old. It was actually my father's dream that I'll represent our country someday. In fact, he was a university-level cricketer as well. However, he expired when I was just 15. After that, my mother and sister started working so as to keep his dream alive. So their sacrifices have played a huge role in shaping my career. By the age of 13, I went on to play for my state at the Under-15 level and in 2008, I got an opportunity to play in the Ranji Trophy. So, that is how it all started.

Which cricketer did you idolise as a youngster?

From the very beginning, I have always admired Rahul Dravid sir. I met him during my Under-15 and Under-17 days at NCA since he used to train there. His routine and preparation for the game always fascinated me. In modern day cricket as well, I look up to a few cricketers and try to imbibe different qualities from them. Whether it is Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson or Steve Smith, I try to learn as much as I can by watching their technique and approach towards the game.

You have had a golden-run with the bat over the last few seasons. What's the secret behind this transformation?

For the first few seasons, I struggled a lot but then I went back and rectified my mistakes and made slight changes to my technique as well. But, more than anything else it was the failures which made me mentally stronger. In fact, it was the biggest learning phase for me. It made me work harder on my game and eventually, I bounced back strongly. So, at the end of the day, it is all about the mindset.

You are a voracious reader as well. How did you develop this habit and what kind of influence it has had on you as a cricketer?

To be honest, it was not a conscious decision to start reading books. Of course, I had heard that reading books can help you to improve your concentration level. But, most importantly, I have always been someone who is curious to know about different things. So, that is how I started reading autobiographies of cricketers and other individuals. Recently, I have started reading about psychology as well.

Overall, reading books has helped me to analyze match situations in a much better way. Also, Elon Musk's biography has inspired me a lot. He is someone who always thinks about achieving things which tend to look impossible. So, that has pushed me to think out of the box in cricket as well.

In the era of social networking you are someone who has been a diary-addict for years now. So, what do you usually pen down?

It is usually a mixture of both cricket as well as my day-to-day life. For example, I write about the best things I did over the day and also about the areas where I need to improve. I have always believed that if I can analyze my actions today itself then I can definitely improve tomorrow. So, that is something which works for me and has helped me to develop as an individual.

You have been someone who has put a lot of emphasis on playing a long innings after scoring a hundred. As a batsman how challenging is it to maintain focus for that long?

At times, as a batsman, we tend to get complacent after scoring a century thinking that our job is done. But, I have always believed that after crossing the three-figure mark scoring runs is actually easier. You become familiar with the wicket and the fielding team's plan, so it is more about controlling your nerves after that. And that is why I always try to capitalize on the momentum rather than getting satisfied with simply a hundred.

Gujarat cricket has been on the rise over the last few years. In 2016 you won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and then the Ranji Trophy in 2017. How has the presence of international players like Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel helped the side?

To be honest, their mere presence is of great benefit to the team. It motivates the youngsters to push themselves and creates a positive environment in the side. Parthiv bhai (Patel) is a very smart cricketer. He can literally judge anyone by simply looking at their body language. His work ethic and dedication towards the game has taught us a lot. All of us draw inspiration from it and we try to replicate the same in our performance.

How has the experience of leading Gujarat been till date? Does it put any additional pressure on you as a batsman?

It feels great to lead the side but it has been challenging as well. As a skipper, you face new challenges every day and that is something which I have always loved. In fact, it has increased my involvement in the game and has helped me to develop more as a cricketer. And to be honest, it doesn't affect my game. As a batsman, I prepare myself well before the game itself. So, on the field, it is more about how clearly I can execute those plans.

You have not got a long run with the India A squad despite being a prolific run-scorer in the domestic circuit. So, how do you keep yourself motivated?

I think, selection is something which is not in my control. My job is to score runs and I am working hard on it. I want to keep on improving every day and score runs in all the situations. That is the biggest motivation for me. Consistency is the key and I want to be the best in every aspect of the game.

Do you regret not being a part of IPL?

To be honest, there is a little bit of disappointment since I have done quite well in the domestic circuit over the last few seasons. So, if it's not happening then maybe that is what is written in my destiny. But, I want to really earn the Test cap. That is the ultimate dream.

Rapid-fire round with Priyank Panchal

Your nickname: Pinka

Dream holiday destination: USA

Favourite stadium: Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Celebrity crush: Alia Bhatt (He giggles)

Favourite shot: Cover-drive

Best cricketing memory: The unbeaten 112 runs knock against Mumbai chasing down 204 on December 01, 2018.

Favourite song: The Chainsmokers- Closer

Favourite sportsperson, outside cricket: Stephen Curry (American basketball player)

Toughest bowler you have faced till date: Jasprit Bumrah

Describe yourself in one word: Determined

