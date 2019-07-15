Exclusive: India lucky to have Rohit Sharma, says legendary Zaheer Abbas

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas, who witnessed the thrilling England-New Zealand final at Lord's on Sunday, lavished praise on India opener Rohit Sharma, even going as far as saying that India were 'lucky' to have a batsman of his quality.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda – just outside the famous London Eye – Abbas opened up on Rohit Sharma's batting, the thrilling World Cup final and some of the best performers from the recently-concluded tournament.

Excerpts

What are your thoughts on the final?

Great game, I must say. Enjoyable. Something new has happened in a World Cup (Super Over). And we were all glad to see who won the World Cup, though New Zealand also played really well. The main thing is that the game of cricket has won.

Were you upset Pakistan went out of the tournament in the group stage?

Pakistan should have been in the semi-finals. I don't know what would have happened later on, but I'd love to see an India-Pakistan (World Cup final).

What do you, a batting legend yourself, think of Rohit Sharma? What makes him special?

You're lucky to have him in your (Indian) team. His judgement of the ball, the ball comes to his 'computer' much earlier than anyone else in your team. That's basic. If you can judge the ball early, you can play your strokes -- and he has a lot of strokes. That's the greatness of a batsman.

Were you surprised Virat Kohli did not score a hundred this World Cup?

It's a part of the game. But he played well, no doubt about it.

Who was the best captain at the World Cup?

(Chuckles) I would say New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the best.

What about your thoughts on fast bowlers this tournament?

Well, there were so many. But (Mitchell) Starc from Australia was the best this tournament. But a lot them (fast bowlers) did really well in the World Cup.

And your message for New Zealand cricket?

It happens in the game – one team must win and the other must lose. But they made it to the final and it's an achievement. New Zealand can try once again to win the World Cup next time.