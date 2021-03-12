Exclusive: Monty Panesar opens up on playing the Road Safety World Series, farmers’ protests, and his ambitions in India

In a major turn-back-the-clock moment, Monty Panesar got the better of Sachin Tendulkar, yet again. This time, stumped, which silenced an almost capacity crowd at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

In one of the most cherished rivalries of the past, Monty Panesar has dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, the man he considers “the greatest athlete ever”, five times in international cricket.

Years beyond their playing days, the left-arm spinner continues to be the Indian legend’s nemesis in the ongoing Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

Trivia: Fifteen years back, in March 2006, Sachin Tendulkar became Monty Panesar’s first Test wicket.

From the sidelines of the RSWS, Monty Panesar spoke to Sportskeeda on his cricket return, the RSWS, his comments on the farmers’ protest and his future goals.

“It feels amazing getting back to playing cricket again. I am trying to keep myself fit. The action and everything feels great, so I am very happy about playing cricket again. And India is the best place to play cricket,” said Monty Panesar, who played 78 internationals for England between 2006 and 2013.

Monty Panesar has bowled with remarkable returns in the tournament, which sees England Legends (EL) remain undefeated from the two matches they have played. The former England left-arm spinner has bowled eight overs in the tournament, given just 30 runs and claimed four wickets. He leads the charts of economy rate with a splendid 3.75.

Monty Panesar doesn’t mind staging a comeback in domestic cricket. His numbers in the RSWS give him enough confidence.

Monty Panesar hopes to continue getting the basics right, especially with his everlasting concerns about fielding.

“If I can bowl the way I used to bowl, it will be great. Also, fielding was a bit of concern for me when the ball is coming at me. As the England team, if we do well and qualify for the semi-final, it will be great,” he added.

Apart from Monty Panesar, it’s EL skipper Kevin Pietersen who is shouldering the batting. The 40-year-old former England skipper has smashed 117 runs in two games, striking at an incredible 216.7.

Monty Panesar believes the Road Safety World Series is of extreme importance for the awareness of road safety in a growing economy like India.

“Road Safety World Series is a great cause. India’s economy is growing at a fast pace. As a part of the growth, the transport links have to be good. Therefore, road safety is paramount. I am extremely pleased to be a part of this great cause,” he further added.

My family could settle in England because of our farming lands: Monty Panesar

In November 2020, Monty Panesar became one of the first foreigners to tweet on India’s raging farmers’ protests. Two months later, when other international names like Rihanna joined the bandwagon, there was a big divide noted on social media. Several Indian celebrities, including the cricketers, called it “an internal matter”, requesting outsiders to stay away.

Monty Panesar was pilloried on social media for his following tweet:

What happens if the buyer says the contract cannot be fulfilled because the quality of crop is not what was agreed , what protection does the farmer have then? There is no mention of fixing a price??!! @BJP4India @narendramodi #kissanprotest #kissanektazindabad pic.twitter.com/E4XD50FcTF — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) November 28, 2020

Monty Panesar’s reasons to follow and opine on the issue stem from his roots in Punjab, the epicenter of the farmers’ protests.

“I have talked about the farmer’s protest because my family had farming lands in India a few generations back because of which they could come and settle in England. It’s India’s internal matter, but yeah, being a Sikh Punjabi, you relate a lot to Punjab, where 80-90% is your farming lands.

“Obviously, farmers are going to question policies, and it seems they don’t trust what’s going on now. (I follow it) Because of my Punjab connection, heritage and being a Sikh,” said Monty Panesar, a Luton lad, who spun England to a rare Test series victory in India in the 2012-13 season.

Monty Panesar doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on non-related issues with cricket. His Twitter timeline can be found with tweets ranging from mental health matters to natural disasters.

Monty Panesar hopes to work in India

Once a fan-favourite, Monty Panesar is now an MA student in International Sports Broadcasting from St Mary’s University. He is learning the ropes to enter the field of sports media, and one of his goals is to work in India, the country of his origin.

“I am doing my masters in broadcasting. I hope to work as a commentator or broadcaster in the near future. One of my goals is to work in India as a sports correspondent or a reporter or into commentating.

“Cricket is massive in this country, and India is the place to be. I will be delighted to get an opportunity once I finish the course,” Monty Panesar added.

For now, his goals are clear, and that’s to bowl his side into the semi-finals of the RSWS. England Legends take on South Africa Legends on Thursday, and Monty Panesar will play a crucial role against the strong Jonty Rhodes-led unit.