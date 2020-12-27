'Exhibition of character': Twitter reacts to Ajinkya Rahane's stunning knock in the 2nd Test

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane was all class on Sunday as he brought up a gritty century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In two-hundred deliveries, Rahane smashed 12 fours and remained not out on 104 at the end of day two.

Ajinkya Rahane stepped on to the pitch in the 23rd over of India's first innings. Before he could have settled, a solid-looking Cheteshwar Pujara departed in the very next over.

Certainly, the horrors of the 36-all-out in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval would have crossed the mind of the skipper.

However, Ajinkya Rahane stood his guard and wore down the Aussie quicks. He first stitched a partnership of 52 runs with Hanuma Vihari and then a 57-run one with Rishabh Pant.

The Mumbaikar then joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja for an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs.

Together the Indian lineup worked around Ajinkya Rahane from a perilous position of 63 for 3 to a sizeable 277 for 5 at the end of the day. India now leads Australia by a sizeable 82 runs.

Although he was dropped twice, the lion's share of Rahane's knock was flawless. He left almost everything outside the fifth stump and mostly attacked lose and full deliveries. His innings was peppered with stunning cover-drives and on-drives against the towering Aussie fast bowlers.

Spinner Nathan Lyon, who has dismissed Rahane the most times in his career, wasn't spared either. The 32-year-old was deft in his movement against Lyon and didn't allow him to settle.

The pitch had significant purchase for the spinner, but Rahane's nimble judgment kept him at bay.

This knock had personal importance for Ajinkya Rahane as well. The senior batsman's average has dipped in the last couple of years. He had a lot to prove considering the ever-burgeoning batting backups in India.

Ergo, when he carved a short and wide delivery by Pat Cummins to bring up his ton, his muted celebrations exuded contentment more than triumph. The skipper had truly led the team from the front.

It goes without saying that Twitterati erupted over Ajinkya Rahane's knock. Following are the best tweets lauding the man of the moment.

Twitter reactions to Ajinkya Rahane's superb knock in Melbourne

Brilliant captains knock from @ajinkyarahane88 Great exhibition of character. Useful contributions from Gill, Pant and Jadeja. Decisive 3rd day looms. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S8FiKmNjkP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 27, 2020

Days after looking visibly disturbed at Kohli’s run out, Ajinkya Rahane plays a captain’s innings. Following 36 all out, steelier men could have wilted. He’s led India astutely, sans MC-BC and in-your-face attitude, and scored a terrific century. Well done. #INDvAUS — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) December 27, 2020

Quiet resolve, no histrionics, hall mark of that Ajinkya Rahane 100. Against a quality attack at a crunch time. Great Test hundred! 👏👏👏#AusvIndia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 27, 2020

A captains 💯 solid , gritty and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in field setting aswell ! @imjadeja looking great how good has he become batting lowerdown the order for🇮🇳 ! Great start for @RealShubmanGill ! We are looking good for a decent lead 👊🏽 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2020

They also serve those who stand and wait.. @ajinkyarahane88 epitomises the undaunted spirit of the Mumbaikar. All those hours on the early morning Mumbai local to and fro to practise makes you a tough cookie! Super 100 by a top class player and fine man! Salute! #INDvsAUS — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 27, 2020

Serious innings by @ajinkyarahane88. Setting up to be a great test. — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 27, 2020

Composure, rectitude , grit and perseverance! This is how I would define this classic MCG 100 from @ajinkyarahane88 . Well played captain! #AUSvsIND #Rahane pic.twitter.com/oxQYTkKyPS — ADITYA RAJ (@aditya_me) December 27, 2020

Most Test 100s in Australia By Indian :



Virat Kohli - 6 (24 Innings)

Sachin - 6 (40 Innings)

Laxman - 4 (29 Innings)

Pujara - 3 (18 Innings)

Rahane - 2 (19 Innings)*

Rohit Sharma + Ms Dhoni - 0



2nd Test Hundred for Rahane in Australia, What a Knock Under pressure 👏#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/JPjfOXAGz8 — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) December 27, 2020

A man outshines himself when given right exposure, time and his space.@ajinkyarahane88's century is the living example.#INDvAUS #Rahane — Sagar Ralegankar (@RalegankarSagar) December 27, 2020

Sometimes you see a performance that mirrors a player's character. This century by @ajinkyarahane88 did just that. He can be so proud of this innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2020

Rahane gets his ton! He has really stepped up. Very impressive. This Jaddu/Rahane partnership is giving Australia something to worry about. What a match thus far! 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WYxRWyNyzO — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 27, 2020

Rahane’s finest hour! 🌟 Not all good guys finish last! @ajinkyarahane88 #AUSvIND — Manish Batavia (@manishbatavia) December 27, 2020

