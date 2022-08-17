Extended IPL window, 5-match Border-Gavaskar series - Key takeaways for India in new FTP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the 2023-27 cycle. This FTP cycle includes 777 international matches - 173 Tests, 281 ODIs, and 323 T20Is. All these matches will be part of ICC events along with bilateral and tri-nation series.

The Indian side will play 141 bilateral international matches in the 2023-27 cycle. India will be involved in 61 bilateral T20Is, which is the second-most after West Indies. They will also take part in 42 bilateral ODIs. Amidst all the discussion around the health and future of ODIs, this number is second-fewest. India will also play 38 Tests, which is the third-most after England and Australia.

In this article, we take a look at key takeaways for India in this newly-released FTP:

#3 Tough WTC matches

A tough WTC draw awaits India

As per the newly-released FTP, India have a rather tough run in the third World Test Championship as well as in the 2025-27 cycle. In this third cycle, India will head across to South Africa, Australia and the West Indies for different Test series and then will tour New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka in the 2025-27 cycle.

All these sides have typically been very strong in home conditions and although India have beaten Australia in the last two series, a stiff challenge awaits the first WTC runners-up.

As things stand right now, India will need to be at their best in order to stay in contention to make the finals of the next two WTC cycles. The side has struggled in South Africa and New Zealand in the recent times and have the opportunity to make amends as per the schedule.

#2 Five-match Test series Down Under

The Border-Gavaskar trophy will now have five matches

India last played a five-match Test series against Australia back in 1991-92. As per the released FTP, the Border-Gavaskar trophy will once again be a five-match affair. This makes it a hot property as only the Ashes and India vs England series have five matches.

India will tour Australia and England for a five-match Test series each and will then host both these countries for a reverse fixture. The first five-Test Border-Gavaskar series is slated to take place during the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. Australia will then return the favor when they tour India during the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle.

#1 Busy T20I schedule and extended IPL window

Emphasis on T20I cricket

The Indian team will also be involved in eight five-match T20I series as per the new FTP. This makes them the busiest international side in the world. Apart from this, the BCCI has also managed to get an extended IPL window. There is very little international cricket scheduled in the period from the last week of March to the first week of June in each of the years under the FTP.

Another major highlight is the fact that India will not be playing any bilateral bilateral ODI series for longer than three matches, according to the 2023-27 FTP cycle.

