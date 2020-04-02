Fans slam Gautam Gambhir after he criticises India's obsession with MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six

The former India opener was termed "negative" for lashing out at MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning shot on social media.

Gambhir and MS Dhoni were the chief architects of India's 2011 World Cup win.

Gambhir was not happy with the focus only on MS Dhoni

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir came under fire on Twitter after he lashed out on a post which was tweeted out to celebrate the ninth anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup victory.

World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's final six, which is one of the most iconic memories in Indian cricket was tweeted out as a picture, to which Gambhir replied in a way that seemed as an outpour of irritation.

"Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX, " Gambhir wrote in his tweet.

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Most recently, Gambhir has been involved in charity work as he has contributed over ₹2 Crore to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts being undertaken in the country.

Gambhir was one of the chief architects behind India's win in the final of the World Cup, with the southpaw having produced a top 122-ball 97 run knock that ensured India were always in the 275-run chase.

Several fans expressed their displeasure at Gambhir's tweet, claiming it to be in poor taste considering the overall picture and what the win meant to the whole country nine years ago.

Here are some of the notable reactions to Gambhir's tweet -

True. But they never said this shot won us the worldcup. They are only saying this shot took Indians into jubilation. Relax kijiye cricket ke Advaniji. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

As a professional this seems little salty mate, they're just saying that this shot finished the game for India and we won. Of course we won World Cup with everyone's contribution and everyone deserves the credit equally! You played a gem of knock that night,and people know that. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2020

Ms dhoni finishes off in style .



So much negativity in you @GautamGambhir for this — justforfun.india (@justforfun1947) April 2, 2020

9 years and all you remember is that SIX so i guess it was a very important one 😂 — Dr Khushboo Kadri 🩺 (@khushikadri) April 2, 2020

"Dhoni finishes of it in style".. this will be the best memory of this 2011 world cup...

Even Yuvi didn't complain.😂😂😂#worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/gPlOOyo0Cr — My conscience/என் மனசாட்சி (@machanae1) April 2, 2020

"Jealously is like an əcid inside of you, it slowly eats away at everything good and positive, pois0ning your emotions and mindset so that you dwell on the negative instead of using positive thinking."



~ Unknown — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) April 2, 2020