Fans slam Gautam Gambhir after he criticises India's obsession with MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six
- The former India opener was termed "negative" for lashing out at MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning shot on social media.
- Gambhir and MS Dhoni were the chief architects of India's 2011 World Cup win.
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir came under fire on Twitter after he lashed out on a post which was tweeted out to celebrate the ninth anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup victory.
World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's final six, which is one of the most iconic memories in Indian cricket was tweeted out as a picture, to which Gambhir replied in a way that seemed as an outpour of irritation.
"Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX, " Gambhir wrote in his tweet.
Most recently, Gambhir has been involved in charity work as he has contributed over ₹2 Crore to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts being undertaken in the country.
Gambhir was one of the chief architects behind India's win in the final of the World Cup, with the southpaw having produced a top 122-ball 97 run knock that ensured India were always in the 275-run chase.
Several fans expressed their displeasure at Gambhir's tweet, claiming it to be in poor taste considering the overall picture and what the win meant to the whole country nine years ago.
