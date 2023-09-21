"Feel a million bucks now" - Steve Smith ready for three-match ODI series against India

Star Australian batter Steve Smith revealed his readiness for the three-game ODI series against India, starting on September 22 in Mohali. While the right-hander admitted feeling cooked due to the overhead conditions, the 34-year-old said he is good to go for Friday's contest.

Smith hasn't played any cricket since the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval in late July. He was initially included in the limited-overs tour of South Africa, but pulled out due to a wrist injury and had to take a Cortisone injection to get better.

Ahead of the opening game on Friday, the former captain revealed facing Pat Cummins in the nets and also played overs of spin, given how big a role it plays in the sub-continent. As quoted by cricket.com.au, the New South Wales batter said:

"I'm pretty cooked to be honest, it's very hot out here. I got a good sweat on but it was nice to spend some time in the nets. I faced Patty (Cummins) for a bit, felt good against him, faced quite a bit of spin and lots on the ‘wanger’, so it’s a good start. I did lots of running, I was still able to do that when I had the brace on. I got the brace off, not much changed, had a little injection and feel a million bucks now."

With the Men in Yellow suffering three consecutive losses by over 100 runs recently in South Africa, the right-hander's presence in the middle-order will be critical.

"You want to be hitting your straps in the big tournaments" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald last week, Steve Smith predicted plenty of low-scoring games as the World Cup progresses due to the wear and tear in the wickets. He said:

"When you look at World Cups as opposed to the standard bilateral series, I reckon the scores naturally come down a little bit anyway, with the extra pressure of big games and things like that. Then you throw in the mix that wickets are going to be wearing and turning. You want to be hitting your straps in the big tournaments; that’s what everyone wants to win."

Cummins and Co. will open their World Cup campaign against India on October 8 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.