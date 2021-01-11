"Feeling the real Paine" - Twitterati trolls Tim Paine for sledging Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia captain Tim Paine is on the receiving end of Twitter users' potshots after he was caught abusing Ravichandran Ashwin on the stump mic.
Ashwin faced 128 deliveries to score 39 runs and denied the Australians of what could have been an easy victory. He was ably supported by Hanuma Vihari, who valiantly played through a hamstring injury. The Andhra batter played 161 balls to score 23.
And together the duo lifted India from 272-5 to pull off a remarkable draw in Sydney.
Desperation was conspicuous among the Australian fielders as jibes, needless throws and occasional abuse were all peppered on the Indian batters. At one instance, Tim Paine told Ashwin that he can't wait for the visitors to come to the Gabba - the venue for the fourth Test.
Gabba is considered one of the fastest pitches in Australia and the hosts haven't lost a game there since 1988. Ashwin didn't his mince words while replying either. He took a dig at Tim Paine by saying he can't wait for the Australian captain to come to India for a Test tour. That tour, Ashwin quipped, will be Tim Paine's last series.
Tim Paine got too agitated and replied with an obscene comment which was caught on camera and uploaded online by a Twitter user. Interestingly, soon after this incident, Tim Paine dropped a catch of Vihari off Mitchell Starc's bowling.
Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant's high-flying knock of 97 had given the Indian fans hope of the visitors pulling off a remarkable win in Sydney. However, his dismissal, closely followed by Cheteshwar Pujara's, shifted the balance heavily in favor of the Australians.
Moreover, Vihari, the next batsman, pulled his hamstring while running between the wickets. He hobbled throughout his knock due to which Ashwin and India had to let go of quick singles to maintain the run rate.
Once the visitors changed their body language for a draw, the Australians and Tim Paine came over them with everything, but with little effect. An unexpectedly innocuous Sydney pitch and three dropped catches by Tim Paine helped India's cause as well.
Nevertheless, netizens were not happy with Tim Paine's comments and the following are the best reactions on Twitter.