"Feeling the real Paine" - Twitterati trolls Tim Paine for sledging Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia captain Tim Paine is on the receiving end of Twitter users' potshots after he was caught abusing Ravichandran Ashwin on the stump mic.

Ashwin faced 128 deliveries to score 39 runs and denied the Australians of what could have been an easy victory. He was ably supported by Hanuma Vihari, who valiantly played through a hamstring injury. The Andhra batter played 161 balls to score 23.

And together the duo lifted India from 272-5 to pull off a remarkable draw in Sydney.

Desperation was conspicuous among the Australian fielders as jibes, needless throws and occasional abuse were all peppered on the Indian batters. At one instance, Tim Paine told Ashwin that he can't wait for the visitors to come to the Gabba - the venue for the fourth Test.

Gabba is considered one of the fastest pitches in Australia and the hosts haven't lost a game there since 1988. Ashwin didn't his mince words while replying either. He took a dig at Tim Paine by saying he can't wait for the Australian captain to come to India for a Test tour. That tour, Ashwin quipped, will be Tim Paine's last series.

Tim Paine got too agitated and replied with an obscene comment which was caught on camera and uploaded online by a Twitter user. Interestingly, soon after this incident, Tim Paine dropped a catch of Vihari off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant's high-flying knock of 97 had given the Indian fans hope of the visitors pulling off a remarkable win in Sydney. However, his dismissal, closely followed by Cheteshwar Pujara's, shifted the balance heavily in favor of the Australians.

Moreover, Vihari, the next batsman, pulled his hamstring while running between the wickets. He hobbled throughout his knock due to which Ashwin and India had to let go of quick singles to maintain the run rate.

Once the visitors changed their body language for a draw, the Australians and Tim Paine came over them with everything, but with little effect. An unexpectedly innocuous Sydney pitch and three dropped catches by Tim Paine helped India's cause as well.

Nevertheless, netizens were not happy with Tim Paine's comments and the following are the best reactions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to Tim Paine sledging Ravichandran Ashwin

Few Aussie players have lost the respect in my eyes. #INDvAUS — Hardik Dave (@hardikdave_) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine abusing Ashwin for being a better cricketer and performing when his team needed.#INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #indvsausTestmatch — China Gandu (@Hypocrite_Aadmi) January 11, 2021

PAINE: ''Can't wait for you to get to GABBA ash.''



ASHWIN: ''Can't wait for you to get to India. That will be your last series.''



Great to see India frustrating the hell out of the Australia. #AUSvIND #RishabhPant #INDvAUS #Pujara #vehari #Ashwin — Ganesh Mandhwani (@GaneshMandhwani) January 11, 2021

Paine called Ashwin DI*KHEAD



When the captain himself is abusing players , can't expect better from the crowd. What a shitty captain this.



No more friendly banters, time to give them back in the 4th test.#AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #AUSvINDtest — MicroMan (@MicroManinTown) January 11, 2021

Ashwin and Vihari proved to be a "Paine" in the wrong place for the Aussies#INDvAUS — Nagendra (@Nagendra_Brahm) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine sledging a batsman who has 4 more centuries than him in test cricket and then dropping regulation catches.This Indian team has gotten into the head of the Aussies, a great psychological edge for the team going in the last test despite the endless injuries. #INDvAUS — Siddhant M (@thepseudosocial) January 11, 2021

Tim paine can't bat can't keep just blabber good for nothing #INDvAUS — Marwadi (@intolerantdude) January 11, 2021

Do you have any Respect for Smith and Paine now?

I dont have. Once in a time i felt bad for Smith. So wrong i was. This team dont deserve Sympathy.#INDvAUS — Nɪᴅʜɪ ✨ (@NidhiiTweets_) January 11, 2021

Indians might be the ones bruised and battered, but guess who's feeling the real Paine? #SydneyTest #INDvAUS — Nishith Patnaik (@astonishith) January 11, 2021