Fingers pointing towards BCCI's CoA in hunt for new Indian head coach

Selective details of the presentation made by Kumble behind closed doors regarding the pay structure modifications were leaked by the CoA.

by Pranjal Mech News 28 May 2017, 12:22 IST



Attempts have been made to indicate that all is not well between Kumble and Kohli

What’s the story?

While the Indian cricket team is busy preparing in England ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which begins next month, the BCCI have courted controversy with their hunt for a new head coach despite Anil Kumble’s incredible record in his first year at the helm.

While purists have found it hard to comprehend why anyone would look for a change when the Indian side has come out on top against all opposition that came their way during Kumble’s reign, a report in the Times of India indicated that the 46-year-old is being targetted because of his alleged demands of an improved pay for the cricketers as well as the support staff.

What’s even murkier though is the fact that it was the BCCI itself which asked Kumble to come out with his opinions on the pay structure currently in place. It seems the Committee of Administrators (CoA) weren’t expecting Kumble to be demanding and has since decided to wield the axe.

In case you didn’t know...

Since replacing Ravi Shastri at the helm of the Indian team management almost a year ago, Kumble has overseen success against the West Indies away as well as a dream run at home with victories over New Zealand, Bangladesh, England and finally Australia.

It seemed a mere formality that Kumble’s contract will be renewed when the time came but things have gone out of plan as far as India’s leading Test wicket-taker is concerned. The BCCI has invited applications for the post of Indian head coach and it couldn’t have come at a more bad time as India are taking part in a major ICC tournament; the Champions Trophy.

Extra Cover: Bishan Singh Bedi blasts BCCI over new coach selection, terms the move 'ridiculous'

The details

The fact that selective details of the presentation made by Kumble behind closed doors on the pay structure modifications have been selectively leaked indicate that all is not well between Kumble and the BCCI. More specifically it is the CoA to which the fingers have been appointed as it was the CoA that had asked for the recommendation in the first place.

There has been a concrete attempt to label Kumble as greedy in the aftermath and to further undermine his presence, efforts to circulate reports that all is not well between skipper Virat Kohli and the coach have also taken place.

Another bone of contention is the reports that Kumble had allegedly demanded to be present at all selection committee meetings along with the skipper so that he could analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the players being discussed and to see how well in tandem the thought process is with the selection committee and the team management.

The same has been distorted to a sense wherein Kumble asked for a spot on the selection panel – one which would fetch him an additional Rs 60 lakh.

What’s next?

Kumble, it seems, will be an automatic entrant as the CoA embarks on their hunt for the next Indian head coach though it may be more of a pointless action considering how they want to get rid of the 46-year-old.

For now, though, Kumble’s focus will be firmly on attempts to defend the Champions Trophy they won in 2013, starting with the warm-up fixture against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Sunday.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Schedule: Full timetable with venue ground details, PDF download

Author’s take

It is very unfortunate that a legend of the game like Anil Kumble is having to go through such a horrific experience, especially at a time when all his focus needs to be devoted to the ICC Champions Trophy event in England.

The CoA is not doing any favours with their act and it will be hard to find anyone more apt for the post of Indian head coach at the moment than Anil Kumble.