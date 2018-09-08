First session of India A-Australia A Test extended due to traffic

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.65K // 08 Sep 2018, 15:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bangalore is highly (in)famous for the traffic congestion in its roads

What's the story

Matches being abandoned or postponed due to rain, or other unplayable weather conditions, lack of quality in pitches, and so on are stories we have heard pretty much often in cricketing circles. But the ongoing India A-Australia A game will go down in history in a very unique way - which is not at all unique by the way, when you come to think of it in terms of the city where the game is happening.

Reports from the venue earlier today explained that the game will have its morning session extended for some time, due to the players' food having not had arrived on time - due to a traffic jam. And the venue was, of course, Bangalore.

In case you didn't know...

Australia A won the first Test of their tour of India, on September 5th, by 98 runs. This was after India A had a first innings lead, after which the visitors put up a spirited performance with both bat and ball to clinch the game with a day's play to spare.

The second and final Test of the series began today, and after a delayed start, the Aussies are 220/6 in 70 overs, and it's tea-time at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur - which is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The heart of the matter

The reason for the extension of the session was known to all by via Twitter, when N. Sudarshan, journalist for The Hindu, posted the piece of news. Look at the tweet below:

Morning session in the India-A Australia-A match extended by half an hour in Alur because.... food didn’t arrive on time because of traffic jam :) #bangaloretraffic — N.Sudarshan (@sudunarayan) September 8, 2018

Bangalore is famous for its traffic jams, with no definite rush-hour periods for certain - the traffic woes start in the wee hours of the morning and may extend well into the night. Alur, being located on the outskirts of the city, makes it all the more a difficult place to access.

What's next

"Better late than never", goes the saying, and it will be reflected in both the match status and with reference to India A's performance. They still have a chance to get back a hand on the title despite that loss in the first Test, and they may as well buck up already to get there.