5 best post-match celebrations by the Indian Team

After sealing the ODI series win against Zimbabwe last week, the Indian Cricket Team went viral on social media for their post-match celebrations.

While their performances were top-notch throughout the series, it was their post-match celebrations that stole the headlines on social media.

If the video Shikhar Dhawan shared on his Instagram was anything to go by, the Indian dressing room was the place to be after the third and final ODI.

In a hilarious dance video, the team performed the famous Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma'. You can see the video below:

Needless to say, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill stole the show with their epic moves. Mohammad Siraj and Dhawan weren't too far off either, while Indian captain KL Rahul made a swift exit.

Post-match celebrations, in the dressing room or on the field, are moments that are cherised by players and fans. On that note, we take a look at five of the best celebrations by the Indian Cricket Team.

#1 Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi celebration

Former Indian coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri won the iconic Audi 100 in 1985, after being named the Champion of Champions in the tournament. India defeated Pakistan in the summit clash at the end of the tournament, and it was Shastri who played the winning knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In the post-match presentations, the Men in Blue gathered around the car while Shastri was being interviewed. He asked for the keys before taking the ride for a spin around the ground along with his teammates, making it one of the most memorable celebrations in Indian Cricket history.

#2 The buggy celebration in Florida

India and West Indies recently played a couple of T20I games in Florida. The visitors won the series 4-1 with a 88-run victory in the final game. While the performances throughout the series were exceptional, the celebration at the end was a throwback to the old days.

Rohit Sharma and his troops hopped onto the buggy for a victory lap around the ground to show their appreciation for the fans at the Broward County Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik hopped on with the Indian captain to arrive for the medal presentation before a few others joined in.

#3 The Pujara dance

Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! Cheteshwar Pujara: can bat, can't dance? 🤣🤣Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! #AUSvIND Cheteshwar Pujara: can bat, can't dance? 🤣🤣Celebrations have well and truly begun for Team India! #AUSvIND https://t.co/XUWwWPSNun

India completed a historic triumph against Australia Down Under in 2019. Cheteshwar Pujara was given the Player of the Series award for his excellent performance with the bat (scoring 521 runs). After wrapping up the series in Sydney, the team delivered one of the most iconic post-match celebrations in recent times,

Rishabh Pant led the celebrations with a hysterical dance move, mimicking Pujara's unique style of walking. The move went viral on social media and was one of those moments when the team certainly enjoyed their success.

#4 Breaching fortress Gabba

Our camera was there to capture all the emotion as India pulled off a victory for the ages at the Gabba Test cricket at its best.Our camera was there to capture all the emotion as India pulled off a victory for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvIND Test cricket at its best.Our camera was there to capture all the emotion as India pulled off a victory for the ages at the Gabba #AUSvIND https://t.co/V3QchmOklA

When India famously clinched the series against Australia last year, courtesy of Rishabh Pant's heroics, the historic moment was one of pride for all Indian fans around the world. It perhaps wasn't the celebrations that were a sight to behold, but the occasion and emotions that made it worth it.

Ajinkya Rahane led a bunch of fringe players to a memorable series win at the Gabba. The Indian side were overcome with emotion once the winning runs were scored and took a lap of honor around the ground as they waved the Indian flag. It was one of those moments that will give every fan goosebumps.

#5 India winning the World Cup in 2011

Virat Kohli carries Sachin Tendulkar on his back for lap of honor after winning the World Cup in 2011.

There's no better feeling for any cricketer than lifting that World Cup Trophy. The Men in Blue had the privilege of doing so on their home turf, winning the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in the final against Sri Lanka.

As expected, there was an outpouring of emotion throughout the night. The highlight moment came when the Indian side took a victory lap around the ground, as Virat Kohli and a few others carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after the win.

After all, Ravi Shastri's famous commentary line, "Dhoni finishes things off in style. India win the World Cup after 28 years" is forever going to be itched into the memory of over a billion people.

