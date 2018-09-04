Five Greats who began and ended their Test career against India

Cook announced that he will be retiring after the fifth Test against India

For any player, who steps on the lavish grassy field of Cricket while donning the whites for his nation has two most special memories. One is his first day on the ground, and the other is his last.

The honour of receiving the Test cap is a moment of pride for any cricketer. His last game though, may or may not be known the player himself. While some enjoy the luxury of quitting on their own terms, a few get treated in a rather harsh way. However, whatever begins has to end.

For a select band of players, the life completes a full circle. They ended their career where they had begun. Here are five greats who played their first and their last Test match against India.

#1 Steve Waugh (Australia)

Steve Waugh was a ruthless and brave leader

Known as the Iceman, Steve Waugh was a ruthless and brave leader of the Australian Test team that went on to dominate the cricket world like never before. He was a determined batsman who accumulated 10927 Test runs.

When Waugh first broke out on the scene, he was a medium-pacer who batted at nine. He made his Test debut against India at Melbourne. The all-rounder scored 13 and 5 alongside the bowling figures of 36/2.

19 years and 168 Tests later, Waugh strode out to bat for the last time in Test cricket against the same team, India at Sydney in the fourth and last Test match of the 2004 series. With the series locked 1-1, the Australian team needed a win, however, the Indian team batted the hosts out of the Test. Waugh ended up scoring 40 and 80 in his farewell Test.

