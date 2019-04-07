×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Five instances when Australia won an ODI series 5-0 

Parth Vig
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
53   //    07 Apr 2019, 15:20 IST

Warner v Smith in Sydney Grade Cricket: Randwick-Petersham v Sutherland
Warner v Smith in Sydney Grade Cricket: Randwick-Petersham v Sutherland

With the re-emergence of Steve Smith and David Warner on the international cricketing scene, one can only fathom the strength of the Australian team combination going into the World Cup. In the last couple of months, fans and experts alike have witnessed the transition of a side, coming out of near anonymity, to become firm favorites at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.

The generation of Aussie players representing the national side, before the current squad made a name for themselves at the international level, bestowed upon the young players a legacy of greatness. Though the neo-Australian squad took a significant amount of time and matches to identify themselves strongly with the Aussie lineage of competitive cricket, now is a great time to show the world what they have learned from their sporting idols. 

Taking a cue from their three victories on the trot against a dominant Indian ODI squad in a series-winning effort, the Aussie side won the ODI series against Pakistan in the most emphatic fashion, clean sweeping the Pakistanis 5-0.

Let us take a look at all the instances when Australia managed a perfect score in a completed 5 match ODI series.

#1 New Zealand vs Australia, 2005

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy - New Zealand v Australia
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy - New Zealand v Australia

The trans-Tasman rivals locked horns in a 5 match ODI series preceding the 3 match Test series. In the one-off T20I, prior to the ODI fixtures, the Australians had walked all over the NZ bowling, winning the match comfortably by 44 runs.

In the first ODI though, NZ looked a lot comfortable having restricted the Aussies to a below par 236/7 in their allotted 50 overs. NZ were nicely poised in their run chase at 218/7, needing 19 from the last 15 deliveries. The fall of 3 quick wickets saw NZ being bundled out for 226, losing the match by 10 runs.

The commendable collective team efforts in the first match are the closest NZ got to regaining lost pride in the series. In the next 4 ODIs, the New Zealanders were taken to the cleaners with utmost nonchalance. Australia won the second ODI by 106 runs, the third by 86 runs, the fourth by 7 wickets, and to top it all the fifth ODI by 122 runs. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Shane Watson Adam Zampa ODI Cricket
Parth Vig
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Indian captains who have won an ODI series in Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 major talking points from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
5 instances when an ODI innings finished in less than 10 overs
RELATED STORY
Stats recap: India vs Australia ODI series, 2009
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India ODI Series: 4 Reasons why India won the first ODI 
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best ODI wins for India versus Australia in Australia
RELATED STORY
Five memorable ODI hundreds from Indians in unsuccessful run chases
RELATED STORY
Stats recap: India vs Australia ODI series, 2017
RELATED STORY
3 instances when India's middle order won the match in 2018-19
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 20
RCB 16/0 (1.5 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us