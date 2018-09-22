Five of the best test matches ever played

Jitendra verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 196 // 22 Sep 2018, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Don Bradman

It is said that the Test cricket is the most difficult form of cricket. A victory in Test cricket victory is savored much more than any victory in limited overs cricket. For any cricket, the longest format of the game is held in the highest esteem as that is the format in which one's technique, grit, and composure are tested. Wearing the whites of one's country remains the ultimate dream for any cricketer.

Here, we discuss some of the greatest test matches ever played across the world. While there have been plenty of incredible test matches over the years but great care was taken to list five best matches which took in some thrilling performances and nail-biting finishes. The five games which made this list are as follows:

1) India beat Australia by 171 runs – Kolkata, 2001

VVS Laxman

Score- Australia- 445 & 212; India -171 & 657/7

The second test in Kolkata of Australia’s series against India in 2001 was Test cricket at its best and one of the greatest test matches of all time. It is ranked higher due to its surprising result at the end. In Kolkata, the contest was between two good teams. It was the third case in Test match history that the side following on had won.

Australia batted first and hit 445 with a brilliant 110 by Steve Waugh which lifted Australia from 256 for 8 to 445. For India, it was Harbhajan who took 7 for 123 in 37.5 overs and became the first bowler in the 69 years of Indian Test cricket to achieve a hat-trick. Australia looked well set for their 17th consecutive test win when they dismissed India for a relatively low total of 171 in the first innings.

In the follow-on, India replied 115 for 3 before VVS Laxman came to bat. He scored one of the greatest knocks of all time with a brilliant 281 run and shared a superb stand of 376 with Rahul Dravid. India declared the innings at 657 for 7. Chasing the target of 384, Australia were dismissed for 212 with off-spinner Harbhajan Singh taking six for 73.

1 / 3 NEXT