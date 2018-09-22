Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 off-beat cricket records

Vishal
ANALYST
Stats
235   //    22 Sep 2018, 07:14 IST

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 4
Nervous in the nineties

Numerous cricket records have been set over the years and many records are made every day. Most of those records are for excellence in batting, setting high totals or excellent bowling figures.

Sometimes players tend to set some bizarre records which even they are not aware of. Let's look at five of those offbeat records set in international cricket.

_________________________________________________________________________

#1. Pakistani left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman once conceded 8 runs without bowling a single ball during his spell. He set this record against the Bangladeshi team during the 2014 Asia cup. He was taken out of the attack after bowling three consecutive illegal full tosses. He finished his spell with figures of 0-0-8-0.

#2. New Zealand's Geoff Allot holds the record for scoring the slowest duck in cricket. Geoff Allot batted for 101 minutes and consumed 77 deliveries before getting out for a duck. He set this record against the South African Cricket team in 1999. During this bizarre innings, he was involved in a partnership of 32 runs with Chris Harris for the last wicket.

#3. Former Indian fast bowler Jagaval Srinath is the holder of the best match bowling figures ending on the losing side in a Test match. He set this record against the Pakistani cricket team in 1999. The match was played in Eden Gardens. He took match bowling figures of 13/132 and still ended on the losing side.

#4. The holder of hundred centuries in international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of getting out most times in the nineties in ODI cricket. He got out 18 times in the nervous nineties. He was known to get nervous while approaching his century and thus holds this rather dubious record.

#5. New Zealand fast bowler Chris Martin holds the bizarre record of scoring lesser than the number of wickets scalped by him. He scored 123 runs off his bat and took 233 wickets. There is only one more cricketer who has this distinction. BS Chandrashekhar of India scalped more wickets than the number of runs he scored. He took 242 wickets and scored just 167 runs.

Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
