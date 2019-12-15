Five players with the most man-of-the-match awards in international cricket

Cricketers strive to help their side reign supreme on the cricket field. They put it all on the line just for the sake of their team, their fans and above all, for the game itself. The weight of expectations is immense and while some falter, but some shine like diamonds.

Thus is fair to say that the competition on a cricket field is tremendous and being able to outshine 21 other cricketers on a given day is quite an achievement and deserves some appreciation which is presented in the form of the man-of-the-match award.

Being recognized the best player in a match is an honour which only a few cricketers have had the privilege to enjoy. A plethora of world-class players have played the game of cricket but when it comes to all-time awards tally, then only a handful of the greats standout simply because of their consistency.

Here we list down top five cricketers who've won the most number of man-of-the-match awards in international cricket.

#5 Kumar Sangakkara - 50

Sri Lanka has produced some of the all-time greats of the game and Kumar Sangakkara is one of them. The dashing wicket-keeper batsman was a prolific run-scorer who is often reckoned as one of the most elegant left-handers to play the game. From his beautiful shots to his admirable temperament, Sangakkara was a complete package at the top of the order.

His deeds with the bat as well as behind the stumps have earned him a lot of praises and man-of-the-matches as well. Sangakkara won it a total of 50 times in his illustrious career. 16 awards in Test cricket, 31 in ODIs and 3 in T20Is truly explain why the former Sri Lankan skipper is one of the finest all-format cricketers to ever play the game.

