Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five surprising names on the Lord's Honours Board

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
2.61K   //    07 Aug 2018, 18:30 IST

The Lord'
The Lord's Honours Board

The Lord's Cricket Ground has its own traditions which include the bell ring before the start of play on each day of a Test, honouring the best performers of each Test match by etching their name on the Lord's Honours Board etc.

Ever since the first match at the venue between arch-rivals Australia and hosts England in 1884, whenever a batsman scores at least 100 in an innings or a bowler takes at least five wickets in an innings or a 10-wicket haul in a match, the player will have his name etched in the board.

Also read: 10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 

All the five honours board (England batting, England bowling, visitors batting, visitors bowling and neutral honours board for the neutral teams playing at the venue) have over 500 names across them and a the names of a lot of legendary cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan etc. not being a part of the board.

While a lot of legends not a part of the board, there are some surprising names in it. Let us take a look at five surprising names in the historic board.

Marcus North, the bowler

Second Test - Australia v England: Day Three

The 2010 Test match between England and Australia at Lord's that saw Steve Smith make his debut for Australia as a leg-spinner is one of the two neutral matches that were played at the venue with the other being South Africa vs Australia way back in 1912. Since the players who performed in these matches will not come under England batsmen, England bowlers, visiting batsmen, visiting bowlers category, the neutral board has been established. 

Former Australian middle-order batsman Marcus North is one of the four players which include former Australian cricketers Shane Watson, Warren Bardsley and Charlie Kelleway to be featuring in the board.

Surprisingly, North made it to the board not because of his batting, the art which is considered to be his primary job in the side. He got out for a duck and 20 in the two innings he batted but went on to feature in the Honours Board, something which is skipper in that match, Ricky Ponting couldn't do, by claiming six wickets in the second innings in which he finished with figures of 6/55 and helped his team beat Pakistan by 150 runs. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Stuart Broad Ajit Agarkar
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
Revisiting the Team India's historical 2002 Natwest...
RELATED STORY
India legend Sunil Gavaskar on the possible reasons why...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
England vs Virat Kohli - The issue in hand
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India will defeat England in the second...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: India's ideal XI for the second...
RELATED STORY
Changes Team India can make in 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us