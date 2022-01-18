Five unforgettable moments from the 2021/22 Ashes series

The 2021/22 Ashes is done and dusted and it is time to look back at the most memorable moments from the series

Across five Test matches, there were fantastic moments that shaped the narrative of the latest installment of cricket's greatest rivalry, all of which will be savored.

The final hour at the SCG

Australia needed just two wickets for victory in a race against the clock, but were forced to bowl Steve Smith due to bad light.

With England eight wickets down with Leach and Broad at the crease, it seemed as though the pair would hold on. But Smith grabbed the edge of Leach's bat, having him caught by Warner at first slip.

Veteran duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, two of the finest ever bowlers, held on for the last two overs, to secure a draw.

It was a timely reminder of why we love Test cricket.

Head's brilliant hundred at the Gabba

Travis Head only narrowly edged out Usman Khawaja to be selected as Australia's No.5 for the series. But he repaid the faith selectors showed him in emphatic style.

Head starred in the first Test, scoring 152 runs from just 148 balls, which sent a clear message to the selectors. It also helped set up the first innings for Australia (452 total).

He was awarded the man of the match trophy for the effort.

A century in each innings for Usman Khawaja

Having just missed out on selection for the first three Tests, Khawaja put together two tons in his return Test match. He scored 137 and 101 in his two innings in the fourth Test, which helped the Aussies control the match.

At 35 years old, some had him missing out on Australian selection for good. But he has put his name up in lights to be in contention for overseas tours scheduled for 2022.

The sheer elation Khawaja showed in front of his old home crowd at the SCG was a joy to witness.

Starc's first ball of the series

The 2021/22 Ashes couldn't have started in a more remarkable way. Starc's thunderbolts managed to pick up a wicket right from the get-go.

England opener Rory Burns was tangled as he watched the ball sail around his legs to have him clean bowled on the very first ball of the series.

England went on to be bowled out for less than 150 in the first two sessions of the series, setting the tone for the rest of the Ashes.

Boland's magical 7/6 at the MCG

Scott Boland's debut was totally unmatched, with the veteran bowler taking 7/6 in his first Test through perfectly accurate bowling.

His insane tally of 7/6 caused England to collapse in miserable style for a total of 68 on the third morning of the third Test. That wrapped up the Ashes series for the Australians (3-0 at that stage).

Boland took that form into the next two matches in Sydney and Hobart, notching up a total of 18 wickets in the Ashes - the third-highest wicket-taker.

His Test bowling average is just 9.55.

