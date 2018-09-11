Five young cricketers who could play for India in the future

One of the best batsman in Domestic Circuit

After winning the 2011 World Cup, India became only the third team after West Indies and Australia to have won the World Cup more than once, and the first cricket team to win the World Cup at home. They also won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. They were also the joint champions of 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, along with Sri Lanka.

India is expected to progress even better in the future, with the great bunch of players in the Domestic Circuit. After 2015 World Cup, Indian Cricket has seen lots of Veteran players retiring from the game and also the emergence of many new players like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah.

It is expected after World Cup 2019 new players will emerge as the veterans will take retirement.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Under-19 World Cup winning Captain

The right-handed Batsman from Mumbai, who has captained Indian team to Under-19 World Cup Glory, is often compared with Sachin Tendulkar for his batting technique and stroke-playing ability. He had set the highest score by any batsman in any organized form of cricket since 1901 when he hit 546 in a Harris Shield elite division match until the record was surpassed by Pranav Dhanawade.

Shaw has scored 245 runs in six matches he played for Delhi Daredevils. He earned another distinction by scoring a century in his debut match of the Duleep Trophy and equalled the record held by Sachin Tendulkar who had also scored a century in his debut matches of Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy. Shaw is already been seen as the future of Indian cricket and could be seen captaining the Indian team in the near future.

First-class career: Matches- 9, Runs- 961, Top-score- 154

