Flashback: On this day in 2021, Virat Kohli became the fastest to 23,000 international runs

On this day (September 2) two years back, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to scale 23,000 international runs on Day 1 of the fourth Test of their five-match series against England at the Oval.

Kohli achieved the landmark in 490 innings, 32 less than the legend Sachin Tendulkar, who took 522 innings for the milestone. Considering only seven players have ever even reached the 23,000-run mark, to be the fastest to it should rank among the most incredible achievements in the sport.

The 34-year-old sits on 25,582 international runs, fifth all-time, with the second most centuries (76) behind only Tendulkar (100).

Here is the highlights video of Day 1 when Kohli achieved this incredible feat:

Apart from achieving the record, Kohli's crucial 50 under arduous overcast conditions and a green pitch propelled India to a respectable 191 in their first innings.

King Kohli boasts incredible overall numbers and is the only batter who has averaged more than 50 across formats. The modern great recently played his 500th international game in the second Test against West Indies and scored his 76th century.

In addition to his batting accolades, Kohli boasts the second most wins as the Indian captain behind only MS Dhoni, with a sensational winning percentage of 63.38.

India recorded a famous win in the 2021 Oval Test

India scripted one of the most remarkable comeback Test wins.

While Virat Kohli amassed 23,000 international runs, the 2021 Oval Test is remembered fondly as one of India's most memorable Test wins in their sporting history.

Following a hammering in the third Test at Headingley, Kohli's Men seemed to be heading towards another pounding after being reduced to 69/4 on Day 1. However, fighting half-centuries from the skipper and Shardul Thakur helped India reach 191.

In reply, the hosts posted a solid 290 to take a valuable 99-run lead. Seemingly down and out, Team India put on an impressive batting display in their second innings, scoring a mammoth 466, with Rohit Sharma essaying a sumptuous century.

Faced with a target of 368, England found the mountain too hard to climb and got bowled out for 210 to lose by 157 runs.

Umesh Yadav led the way with three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each to help India script one of their best comeback Test wins.

India took an unassailable 2-1 series lead with the win, with the final game rescheduled to July 2022 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Indian contingent.