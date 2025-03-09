Flop playing 11 of 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Mohammed Rizwan, Jos Buttler

The 2025 Champions Trophy concluded on Sunday, March 9, after the final was played between India and New Zealand in Dubai. New Zealand won the toss and put up a challenging total of 251/7 on the board after batting first.

In reply, India took 49 overs to scale the target down, winning the match with four wickets to spare. With this, India won the Champions Trophy for the third time after having won it in 2002 (joint winners) and 2013 previously.

The Champions Trophy saw many players deliver consistent and match-winning performances throughout the tournament for their respective teams. However, many big names failed to live up to the expectations and perform with either bat or ball.

On that note, let us take a look at a playing XI of players who flopped during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Flop playing 11 of 2025 Champions Trophy

Openers - Rahmanullah Gurbaz & Phil Salt

South Africa v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, known for his attacking intent upfront, miserably failed in this Champions Trophy with the bat. He managed to score just 16 runs from three matches at an average of just 5.33.

English opener Phil Salt will accompany Gurbaz at the top. Another batter known for his power-hitting early on, Salt simply failed to come to the party. The right-hander scored just 30 runs from three innings at an average of 10.00.

Both the explosive openers failed to deliver with the bat in this tournament for their respective teams.

Middle Order - Mohammad Rizwan (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, & Jos Buttler (wk)

England v Pakistan - Third Vitality International T20 - Source: Getty

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, one of the top batters in their side, could not step up for the hosts in the Champions Trophy. Rizwan scored just 49 runs from two innings at an average of 24.50. He will also lead this side.

Afghanistan skipper Hashamtullah Shahidi also could not lead from the front with the bat. The left-hander accumulated just 60 runs from three matches at an average of 20.00 with a best score of 40.

England skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, known for his abilities with the bat, was also disappointing in this tournament with the willow. He managed to score just 82 runs from three games at an average of 27.33 and was not at his best. Buttler will don the gloves for this team.

All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, & Rashid Khan

Coming to the all-rounders, some big names flopped in the 2025 Champions Trophy such as Australian Glenn Maxwell, England's Liam Livingstone, and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Maxwell, known for his exploits in the middle, scored just 39 runs from two innings at an average of 39.00. With the ball, he picked up just three wickets from as many games at an average of 60.50.

Another hard-hitter in Liam Livingstone scored just 33 runs from three innings at an average of 11.00. He was not effective with the ball either, grabbing just three wickets at an average of 33.00.

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan was disappointing as well, picking up a solitary wicket in the tournament at an average of 125.00. With the bat, he scored just 38 runs from three innings.

Bowlers - Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, & Shaheen Afridi

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, despite all his experience, picked up only two wickets at an average of 52.00, proving ineffective for Bangladesh.

Pakistan's pace duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi also disappointed for the hosts. They failed to live up to the expectations from them, leading to the hosts being knocked out of the Champions Trophy from the group stage itself.

Rauf picked up just two wickets from as many games at an average of 67.50 and an economy rate of 7.94. On the other hand, Shaheen had a similar performance, grabbing only a couple of wickets at an average of 71.00 and economy rate of 7.88.

