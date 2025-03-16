Flop playing 11 of WPL 2025 ft. Deepti Sharma, Laura Wolvaardt

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 concluded on March 15 with a blockbuster final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). MI defeated DC in a nail-biting thriller to become the first team to win the WPL twice.

Meanwhile, DC's bad luck in the finals continued. The Delhi-based franchise lost the WPL Final for the third consecutive time.

Like DC, luck did not favor some of the talented players in WPL 2025. Now that the tournament has ended, here's a look at the flop XI of the season.

Openers - Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Laura Wolvaardt

The foreign opening duo of Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Laura Wolvaardt will start the innings for this WPL 2025 team. Danielle played six matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 137 runs. Although RCB backed her a lot as an opener, Danielle could only manage an average of 22.83 and a strike rate of 125.68.

Gujarat Giants' (GG) opener Laura Wolvaardt had a forgettable season with the bat. While GG made it to the playoffs for the first time in WPL, Laura lost her place in the team after just three games. She managed only 32 runs off 41 balls at a disappointing average of 10.66.

Middle Order - Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Yastika Bhatia and Sajeevan Sajana

The middle-order majorly features Indian players. Another top-order batter from the Giants team to feature on the list is Dayalan Hemalatha. She scored only 27 runs in six matches, with her strike rate being less than 60.

Joining Hemalatha will be UP Warriorz's (UPW) trio of wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, captain Deepti Sharma and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath. Uma scored 72 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 78.26, while captain Deepti had a forgettable season, where she scored 122 runs at an average of 15.25 and took eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.68.

UPW fans had high hopes from their Australian all-rounder McGrath, but she let them down. She had a dismal batting average of 5.2 in five matches, while her bowling average was 48.50.

Yastika Bhatia was a part of the champions MI team in WPL 2025. The wicketkeeper batter scored only 88 runs in 10 matches at an average of less than 10. Her teammate Sajeevan Sajana also could not contribute much. The all-rounder scored 51 runs and took a solitary wicket in 10 matches.

Bowlers - Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra and Parunika Sisodia

The Indian bowling trio of Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra and Parunika Sisodia completes this WPL 2025 team. Playing for the Capitals, Sadhu took a solitary wicket in three games at an average of 56.

Giants' Priya Mishra did manage six wickets in nine matches, but she went for 9.13 runs per over, which hurt the side a lot. MI's Parunika Sisodia bowled nine overs in four innings, conceding 84 runs and managing a solitary wicket in WPL 2025.

