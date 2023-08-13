Florida weather forecast: What are the chances of rain during the 5th IND vs WI 2023 T20I?

India and West Indies will face off in the decider of five-game series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 13.

The five-game series is currently tied 2-2. The Men in Blue bounced back by winning consecutive games after trailing 0-2. They beat WI by seven wickets in the third T20I, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s 83 off 44 balls. The visitors followed it up with a nine-wicket win in the fourth T20I.

Openers Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made lightwork of India’s run-chase. Chasing 179, Jaiswal starred with the bat with an unbeaten 84 runs off 51 balls, while Gill chipped in with 77 runs off 47 deliveries.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/38, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya credited Gill and Jaiswal for their exploits with the bat following their win against WI. He said at the post-match show:

“There is no doubt in their (Gill and Jaiswal) skill set. Going forward, we'll have to take responsibility as a batting group and help out our bowlers. Bowlers win matches."

He continued:

"If they can get you a couple of wickets, you can control the game. Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant.”

Pandya concluded:

“In T20 cricket, no one's favorite. You have to turn up and play good cricket. You got to respect the opposition. They were 2-0 up because they played better cricket than us. Tomorrow, we turn up and do exactly what we did today and hope for the best.”

Florida weather report: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground – No Rain predicted

The first four T20Is witnessed full action so far. The fifth T20I is likely to follow a similar suit, with no rain predicted in Florida on Sunday.

Florida weather on August 13.

According to BBC, bright and sunny weather with light winds is on the cards. The temperature is expected to hover between seven to 13, but the real feel will be around five to 11 degrees Celsius. The moderate humidity will be up to 58 percent.

