"For five minutes, I cried my eyes out" - Alastair Cook on his Boxing day Test hundred during 2017-18 Ashes series

Former England captain Alastair Cook admitted that he became very emotional following a drought-breaking hundred in the fourth Test of the 2017-18 Ashes series. The former skipper revealed that his wife accused him of being very unemotional until that point.

Until that century in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Cook hadn't even scored a fifty in his ten previous innings and his spot came under doubt. The southpaw got to the three-figure mark in the final over of day two with a boundary. He also reached his double hundred the next day with a four. Furthermore, Cook carried his bat for 244 as James Anderson was the last man to go.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Essex opener revealed that he put a towel over his head and cried for five minutes after that ton. He said:

"I got into the changing room, put a towel over my head and started crying, bawling my eyes out. I get a lot of criticism from my wife for being very unemotional. It's just how I am. On that day, I don't know what triggered me, but for five minutes I cried my eyes out. Whether it was relief, or not having delivered when it mattered, I don't know."

He recalled asking for a beer once he stopped weeping. He added:

"People were tapping me on the back and did not know what to do. When I'd cried all my tears, I was wondering what to do next. I think I wiped my eyes and said 'can I have a beer, please'." I could not have played any better."

The 38-year-old's marathon 409-ball innings gave the tourists a handy 164-run lead. However, it eventually ended in a draw as Steve Smith's hundred earned Australia a draw.

"I was an Ashes winner, but I wanted to make a difference" - Alastair Cook

While Alastair Cook felt regaining the urn in 2009 was a landmark moment, he revealed that the urge to play a significant role was still there. He explained:

"To be part of winning was very special but there was a burning desire for something else. Jimmy Anderson and I sat in The Oval changing room and both said 'wouldn't it have been nice to have played a bigger part in this'? We both felt like we hadn't made the impact we would have liked. That was the next thing. I was an Ashes winner, but I wanted to make a difference."

Reflecting on his Ashes record, the left-hander said he has more series wins under his belt than losses and feels fortunate to experience all of it. He stated:

"I played seven Ashes series, won four and lost three. I might have lost more Tests than I won, but it's like sets and leg in darts - I won more series than I lost. I'm quite proud of what I've been a part of. Some amazing times, some pretty bad times and pretty average times. I feel lucky to have been able to experience that."

The 2023 Ashes series starts on June 16 at Edgbaston.

