"Forget this WTC, we are just 10 months away from IPL"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India's crushing defeat vs Australia in WTC 2023 final

Team India's wait for the ICC trophy continued as they lost in a final yet again on Sunday, June 11. Australia beat them by 209 runs in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London to win the mace.

India went into the final day of the match optimistic of an unlikely win as Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were still unbeaten at the crease. They ended the fourth day with 164/3 on the scorecard, needing 280 runs on the last day. However, the hopes of Indian fans vanished early as Scott Boland dismissed Virat Kohli (49) in the seventh over of Day 5.

Ravindra Jadeja also followed him to the pavilion in the same over, leaving Team India reeling at 179/5. Ajinkya Rahane (46) kept his side alive for a while by scoring a few boundaries, but he departed in the 57th over after edging Mitchell Starc's delivery to the keeper. Nathan Lyon (4/41) then wrapped up the tail quickly as Team India shut shop after scoring only 234 runs in the last innings.

Indian cricket fans were disappointed after the loss against Australia on Sunday at the Oval. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Playing two finals is a good achievement for us: Team India captain Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, India skipper Rohit Sharma stated up that playing two WTC finals on the trot was a decent achievement for his side, despite losing both times. He shed light on the positives by crediting the side for performing consistently over a period of time. Sharma said:

"Playing two finals is a good achievement for us but you cannot take the credit away for what have you done in the two years. It’s been unfortunate that we couldn’t quite gone on and win the final but we will keep our heads high."

Expressing gratitude for fans' support, he continued:

"All five days different people have come to the stadium. From the management, I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Reviewing the game against Australia, Rohit added:

"We started well by winning the toss and putting them to bat on those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the 1st session but let ourselves down with the way we bowled. We have to give credit to Travis Head and Smith. That took us off guard. We put up a good show, we fought hard but well done Australia."

