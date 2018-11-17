×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Damien Fleming believes Bumrah is the X-factor of the Indian team

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
127   //    17 Nov 2018, 15:16 IST

Former Aussie speedster Damien Fleming has labelled Jasprit Bumrah as the X-factor for the Indian attack which is all set to face Australia for a four-match Test series, which will get underway on 6 December 2018.

Fleming has played 20 Tests and 88 ODIs for Australia, picking up over 200 wickets at a fine average and strike rate. Injury was the major reason why Fleming could not continue for long, in international cricket.

Fleming feels that Bumrah's bowling action, run-up, and skills separate him from the rest of the Indian bowlers, making him the X-factor in the team.

"He (Bumrah) is the real X-factor - 28 wickets in six Tests. I have seen him in the IPL. He has that unorthodox action, a stuttery run-up, a weird run-up but I think for batsmen you don’t get a real good sight of the ball but he has got pace and bounce and has a great yorker that I think he will utilize particularly against the tail,” Fleming said. 

The Aussie who has a fine experience of playing against India, also believes that India have never had such a potent set of fast-bowlers. Fleming also added that the current Indian bowling is quite experienced as well. Fleming has played 24 matches against India across all the formats, picking up 41 wickets at an average of 29.41.

“That’s as impressive a pace attack that I have ever seen India bring out to Australia. They are actually quite experienced now, too,” the former Aussie pacer said.

Having said these, Fleming also had praises for the Australian pace attack, as he mentioned that the fate of the participating teams would be decided by how they bat throughout the matches., rather than the bowlers.

Speaking on the Aussie pace battery, Fleming said, “Our pace attack is great, too, so it’s going to be a shootout between two good pace attacks. It’s going to get down to those batsmen, isn’t it?”

Last but not least, Fleming also judged Bhuvneshwar Kumar and James Anderson as the best swing-bowlers at present. Fleming lauded Bhuvi for being able to bowl outswingers and inswingers effectively to both right-handers and left-handers. Moreover, he also said that Bhuvi has worked on his pace which he lacked before.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Jasprit Bumrah
Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
3 Indian players that will play a key role in the series...
RELATED STORY
Current Indian team not better than the Indian sides of...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the upcoming series is India's best ever...
RELATED STORY
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
India will sorely miss a fast-bowling all-rounder in the...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Why the Test Series Against Australia is the Most...
RELATED STORY
Indian cricket news: Virat Kohli & Co depart for Australia
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as BCCI announce Indian squads for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us