Damien Fleming believes Bumrah is the X-factor of the Indian team

Former Aussie speedster Damien Fleming has labelled Jasprit Bumrah as the X-factor for the Indian attack which is all set to face Australia for a four-match Test series, which will get underway on 6 December 2018.

Fleming has played 20 Tests and 88 ODIs for Australia, picking up over 200 wickets at a fine average and strike rate. Injury was the major reason why Fleming could not continue for long, in international cricket.

Fleming feels that Bumrah's bowling action, run-up, and skills separate him from the rest of the Indian bowlers, making him the X-factor in the team.

"He (Bumrah) is the real X-factor - 28 wickets in six Tests. I have seen him in the IPL. He has that unorthodox action, a stuttery run-up, a weird run-up but I think for batsmen you don’t get a real good sight of the ball but he has got pace and bounce and has a great yorker that I think he will utilize particularly against the tail,” Fleming said.

The Aussie who has a fine experience of playing against India, also believes that India have never had such a potent set of fast-bowlers. Fleming also added that the current Indian bowling is quite experienced as well. Fleming has played 24 matches against India across all the formats, picking up 41 wickets at an average of 29.41.

“That’s as impressive a pace attack that I have ever seen India bring out to Australia. They are actually quite experienced now, too,” the former Aussie pacer said.

Having said these, Fleming also had praises for the Australian pace attack, as he mentioned that the fate of the participating teams would be decided by how they bat throughout the matches., rather than the bowlers.

Speaking on the Aussie pace battery, Fleming said, “Our pace attack is great, too, so it’s going to be a shootout between two good pace attacks. It’s going to get down to those batsmen, isn’t it?”

Last but not least, Fleming also judged Bhuvneshwar Kumar and James Anderson as the best swing-bowlers at present. Fleming lauded Bhuvi for being able to bowl outswingers and inswingers effectively to both right-handers and left-handers. Moreover, he also said that Bhuvi has worked on his pace which he lacked before.