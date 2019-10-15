Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson praises Virat Kohli's leadership

Shane Watson and Virat Kohli

World Cup winner and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has praised Virat Kohli for leading India efficiently in all three formats of the game. In an event in Chennai on Monday, Watson credited the Indian team's success to Virat’s captaincy and also his ability to balance his batting in the process.

"He [Virat Kohli] has done a great job with the Indian team…He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership."

Virat Kohi led India to its 11th consecutive home Test series win when they beat South Africa at Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. This win also helped India strengthen its position in the ICC World Test Championships points table. Alongside some good performances from his team, Virat scored heavily in the second match as well. His 254 not out was his personal best in Test cricket as he closed in on Steve Smith in the Test rankings.

Watson, who played under Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, considers India a strong batting side with great depth in all departments of the game. He stated that due to this depth, India can afford to have a batsman like Rohit Sharma going hammer and tongs at the start of the innings.

"There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets -- batting, bowling, and fielding. The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs."

Shane Watson sounded quite certain that this Indian team under Virat Kohli can achieve similar results on foreign tours as well, especially in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and England.

“The depth in Indian cricket is incredible. I am sure this team can win away from home as well."

Watson also put his confidence in the Kohli-led Test team and said that there’s reason why India can’t replicate the success that the Australian team enjoyed on away tours under captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

"It is going to be hard to replicate, but there is no reason why India can’t do it."

