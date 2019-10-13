×
ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 13th October 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
434   //    13 Oct 2019, 19:06 IST

India sealed the series against South Africa with a comfortable win
India sealed the series against South Africa with a comfortable win

The second Test match of the series between India and South Africa culminated today as the home team thrashed the Proteas by an innings and 137 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli received the Man of the Match award for his double hundred in the first innings.

Playing at the MCA Stadium in Pune, India had won the toss and elected to bat first. Mayank Agarwal continued his magnificent form from the previous Test to record his second consecutive century while Cheteshwar Pujara hit a half-century to lay the foundation for Virat Kohli and company.

When Kohli came out to bat, the scoreboard read 163-2. Agarwal lost his wicket soon but the captain then stitched two massive partnerships with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (59) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (91) to pile further misery on the South African bowlers. Kohli and Rahane added 178 runs to the team’s score while the skipper joined forces with Jadeja to take the total past 600. Kohli recorded his seventh double hundred while also surpassing his best score in Test cricket.

India declared the innings on 601/5 on Day 2 and the bowlers scalped the wickets of three South African batsmen to leave Faf du Plessis’ side reeling at 39/3. On Day 3, it seemed like the Indian bowlers will wrap up the innings soon. However, some fine batting performances from du Plessis (64), Vernon Philander (44*) and Keshav Maharaj (72) took South Africa to 275.

Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on and once again the Indian bowlers ran through the opposition batting line-up. The tail-enders gave a fight but the entire team was back in the hut for 189.

While Man of the Match Kohli and Agarwal had stolen the show in the first innings, the duo of Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked 6 wickets each in the next two innings to give India a monumental victory.

Here’s a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa:

India has cemented its position at the top
India has cemented its position at the top

India has maintained its undefeated record in the ICC World Test Championship with 4 wins in 4 matches. As the India-South Africa Test series consists of 3 Tests, the winner of each match gets 40 points. So, with this win, India now has 200 points from 4 matches in the ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read - India World Test Championship Schedule: Complete Time Table and Details

On the other side, South Africa are yet to open their account having lost both of their opening matches. The third and final match of this Test series will begin on 19th October in Ranchi.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal World Test Championship Points Table
