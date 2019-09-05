India World Test Championship Schedule: Complete Time Table and Details

Team India are the favorites to win the inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship

In a bid to revive Test cricket, the International Cricket Council decided to launch the ICC World Test Championship, a tournament which will last nearly 2 years. The top 9 Test-playing countries will be a part of this tourney and each team is supposed to play 3 home series and 3 away series in the World Test Championship.

Team India are the favourites to lift this trophy given that they have performed extremely well in the longest format of the format since Virat Kohli took over the captaincy of the team. India is placed at the 1st position on the ICC Test Rankings and here is the complete time table of India's ICC World Test Championship campaign:

India ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 Time Table

India tour of West Indies, 2019

August 22nd-26th: West Indies vs India, First Test, Antigua

August 30th - September 3rd: West Indies vs India, Second Test, Jamaica

South Africa tour of India, 2019-20

October 2nd-6th: India vs South Africa, First Test, Visakhapatnam

October 10th-14th: India vs South Africa, Second Test, Pune

October 19th-23rd: India vs South Africa, Third Test, Ranchi

Bangladesh tour of India, 2019-20

November 14th-18th: India vs Bangladesh, First Test, Indore

November 22nd-26th: India vs Bangladesh, Second Test, Kolkata

India tour of New Zealand, 2019-20

February 21st-25th: New Zealand vs India, First Test, Wellington

February 29th-March 4th: New Zealand vs India, Second Test, Christchurch

India tour of Australia, 2020-21

November 2020: Australia vs India, First Test, TBD

December 2020: Australia vs India, Second Test, TBD

December 2020: Australia vs India, Third Test, TBD

January 2020: Australia vs India, Fourth Test, TBD

England tour of India, 2020-21

January 2021: India vs England, First Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Second Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Third Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Fourth Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Fifth Test, TBD