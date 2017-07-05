Former Australian cricketers name their first pick for a World XI side

In a hypothetical situation, Clarke, Chappell, and Healy made their first pick for a world XI side.

Stokes was Clarke’s first pick

What’s the Story?

Former Australian cricketers namely Michael Clarke, Ian Chappel, and Ian Healy named their first pick in a hypothetical situation of a World XI side playing at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

Recently, in a podcast posted by Cricket Australia, the former Australian captains pondered upon who would be their definite first choice for their respective sides.

While Clarke decided to go with England’s Ben Stokes as their first pick, Healy decided to go with Australian opening batsman David Warner as his first pick. On the other hand, Chappell decided to go with Starc as his first pick.

“I’m probably picking Ben Stokes as my first player. Bat, bowl, field. I think he’s the best allrounder in the world. The last three years he’s come on in leaps and bounds. I think he’s an amazing talent and he’s an entertainer – I love watching him play,” said Clarke.

“I’m probably picking Virat Kohli as my first batsman. Smithy (Steve Smith) is not far behind. He’s either my No.3 or No.4 in that team. Smithy’s runs are unbelievable, all forms of the game, he’s been playing some unbelievable cricket,” he concluded.

Also Read: Mahela Jayawardene to lead World XI against Pakistan

What the others said:

Chappell said that he was looking for someone who could win the match for the team so he decided to pick a bowler as his first pick. Meanwhile, Healy felt Warner was an extremely dangerous player for his side.

The Details:

Ben Stokes has been a revelation for the England cricket team over the past few years. He has consistently performed well in all three formats of the game. Ever since making his debut in 2011, Stokes has become a mainstay in the England cricket team.

He has played 32 Tests and 59 ODIs for England and has an average of 33 in both the formats. He has been extremely effective with the ball as well with 79 and 50 wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Starc and Warner both have proved to be match winners for the Kangaroos over the past couple of years.

Author’s Take

Out of the three picks, based on current form and fitness and ability to perform under pressure, Ben Stokes would probably be the ideal first pick for a World XI. While Starc and Warner are fantastic picks as well, Starc has a lot of injury issues and Warner has not proved to be too good on slow pitches.

Stokes has been a match winner for England and for the domestic sides he has played for and he would probably be the obvious choice as an all-rounder in every possible World XI side.