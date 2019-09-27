Former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener named head coach of Afghanistan

Lance Klusener will be the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed as the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team. Klusener replaces West Indian Phil Simmons, who endured an abysmal World Cup 2019 with the Afghanistan side.

A World T20 winning coach (2016), Simmons wasn’t given an extension as questions over his coaching abilities had started to pop-up during the World Cup itself. Simmons lost to Ravi Shastri in the race to become the head coach of the Indian team recently.

Phil Simmons coached West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan

ACB CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai praised the new coach and sounded confident about his abilities to lead a national side. With the Asia Cup and the ICC World T20 scheduled to be held next year, it will be interesting to see how Klusener motivates and prepares the Afghanistan team.

"Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach."

A level 4 certified coach, Klusener has been part of various international and domestic franchises. He served as the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL, a consultant to South Africa National Academy, batting coach of South Africa Test team among others.

When asked about his feeling on getting the job the South African said,

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket…Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."

Klusener’s first assignment as the head coach of Afghanistan team will commence prior to their series against West Indies in November.