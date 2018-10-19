ICC World T20 2020: Teams, format and venues

ICC World T20 2020 will be hosted in Australia

The ICC WT20 usually occurs every two years (four years on this occasion) and is considered to be the pinnacle of T20I cricket. Every Cricket nation, when they begin playing T20 cricket, aim to participate in the World T20. Recently, International Cricket Council revealed the updated format for ICC World Twenty20, which is set to be played between 18 October and 15 November 2020.

As per the new Wt20 qualification structure, The host nation and the top nine other nations in the ICC T20I Championship rankings on 31 December 2018 would directly qualify for the tournament while remaining six must take a qualifier route. This is the first case since it's inception that a team gets an inclusion on the basis of rankings not Test status.

Format

ICC T20I Rankings at the time of writing

For the third consecutive time, the tournament will feature sixteen teams, The tournament format is divided into three stages ie Group Stage, Super 12 and Knockout. Unlike the previous edition, this will feature Super 12 instead of Super 10, granting more opportunities for the Associate members to participate in the second round of the WT20.

In the group stage, eight teams will be divided into two groups A and B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 12 stage, joining the eight highest-ranked teams in the Super 12.

In the S12 stage, 12 teams will be carved into two groups of six. Finally, the top two teams from each Super Group will feature in the Knockout Stage comprising Semifinals and Final with the winner to be crowned as T20 Champion.

Teams and Qualification Scenarios

ICC WT20 Australia 2020 Qualification Chart

With the tournament being hosted by Australia, they have already secured their berth in the multinational event. While the next nine spots are set to be determined on the basis of their rankings. Among them, top seven will get direct entry into the super 12 while remaining two will face other qualifiers in the group stage.

Now, the eight teams that are guaranteed to book their berth in the Super 12 are India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Windies. While the remaining two teams that will get a bye into the group Stage are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Note: With not much T20I fixtures left in Asian Islanders and Tigers kitty before the Cut off date, They are unlikely to overlap upper-rank Teams. While This will be the first instance for Sri Lanka to feature in WT20 Group Stage. For Zimbabwe, it's even worse as they will lose their direct qualification rights due to change in qualification rules.

The six-bottom ranked teams in ICC rankings ie Scotland, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Oman and Ireland will need to take the qualifier route, where they will face other eight aspirants from the associate world. Then these 14 nations will feature in the global T20 qualifier to book their place at the World T20 2020 in Australia.

Venues

Seven Venues have been underlined for the mega event

The ICC World T20 will see seven host venues for the men's tournament throughout Australia. With the Melbourne Cricket Ground set to host the final, Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval bagged the honours to host Semifinals. Interestingly, Kardinia Park in Geelong is the only venue that has not been allocated any Super 12 fixture.

Stage-wise allocation of Venues

Group Stage - Hobart and Geelong

Super 12 - Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney

Semi-Final - Adelaide and Sydney

Final - Melbourne