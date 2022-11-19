Create

"Found an IT expert and rebooted his peak version" - Twitter in awe of Steve Smith's knock against England in the second ODI

By Gokul Nair
Modified Nov 19, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Steve Smith's brilliant knock guided Australia to a great total in the second ODI

Australian batter Steve Smith found his mojo back once cricket returned to its old-fashioned domain. The former skipper continued his fine run of form in ODI cricket with a well-compiled 94 in the second ODI against England on Saturday, November 19.

The New South Wales-born player came out to bat in the sixth over after David Warner perished midway through the powerplay. He began his innings with a positive tempo on his home ground and proceeded to take his own time with Marnus Labuschagne exploding from the other end.

Steve Smith registered his third ODI fifty in a row off 70 deliveries. Once wickets started to tumble around him, the batter took the initiative to be among the runs and was on course to record yet another hundred at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 33-year-old narrowly missed out on his 13th ODI hundred after getting dismissed by Adil Rashid in the 44th over. The spinner floated one up at 70 kmph and got the batter to come down the track and attack him. Smith could only get the slog off the toe end of the bat and the catch was easily pouched by Phil Salt at long-off.

Twitterati were unanimous in bowing down to Steve Smith's prowess in the longer formats of the game. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Steve Smith in the last 4 ODI innings:61(94)105(131)80*(78)94(114)He is well & truly back. https://t.co/De4zbKz7n4
Steve Smith is a beast in ODIs. An even bigger beast in ODIs at the SCG. #AUSvENG
Steve Smith at his peak https://t.co/hIWLpSn8zw
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli both back in top form… The world is back to normal again twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
Unlucky, @stevesmith49. Rediscovering his ODI form.
Steve Smith in full flow and hunger for runsLong days ahead for our bowlers in bgt
It’s as though Steve Smith has gone away, found an IT expert and rebooted his peak version #AUSvENG
Oh, Steve Smith you could have knocked it around for 1s and 2s and have gotten to a century. Another fine knock by the Wizard of the SCG.
@stevesmith49 Please don't play T20 cricket. You are an undisputed king of unorthodox elegance in both Tests and ODI formats. We wish to see you more. #AUSvENG
Steve Smith is back. India and England beware! #AUSvsENG
Missed the deserved century but looks like 'he's back, baby' (referring to last match convo with Warner) #SteveSmith #AUSvENG
Very unselfish from Steve Smith
“Look at me I’m Steve Smith I’m really good at batting and always get loads of runs”. Grow up. #AUSvENG
Steve Smith takes maximum advantage and fully optimizes his good form by scoring back to back big daddy runs. He becomes unstoppable whenever he is in form. #AUSvENG

Australia set for a solid total on a slow track at the SCG on the back of Smith's heroics

Led by Josh Hazlewood in the absence of Pat Cummins, Australia are on course to make a strong case for themselves in the series. After electing to bat first. the hosts overcame an early hurdle. While Steve Smith held one end of the crease, Labuschagne (58) and Mitchell Marsh (50) chipped in with crucial runs from the other end.

Those partnerships steered Australia over the 250-run mark. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar contributed in the final few overs and Australia finished on 280/8.

Australia currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series following their six-wicket win in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. It is to be noted that the ongoing set of matches are not a part of the ODI World Cup Super League.

Will the ace batter's marathon knock be the difference maker in the second ODI between Australia and England? Let us know what you think.

