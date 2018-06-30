Four teams with the highest Win-Loss ratio since the 2015 World Cup

Yash Mittal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 264 // 30 Jun 2018, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Four teams with the highest Win-Loss ratio since the 2015 World Cup!

Four years is a long time for teams to build themselves ahead of the showpiece event and iron out the flaws that proceeded to derail their campaign in the last World Cup.

Since the last 50-over World Cup across the Trans-Tasman, while some teams, notably, Australia, the current reigning World Champions have been on a downward spiral, having failed to win a bilateral series since early January 2017.

But unlike the Aussies, there have been teams who have managed to address the visible chinks in their armour, and through sheer consistency, have proceeded to emerge as serious contenders for next year's marquee event in England and Wales.

So, in this blog today, as we build up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we will look at four teams with the highest Win-Loss ratio since the 2015 World Cup.

Here's my compilation:-