Four world records held by Rohit Sharma in T20 International

Rohit Sharma

Ever since he was promoted to open the batting in the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma has been a different beast in limited-overs cricket. During the first few years in his new role as an opener, Rohit played many memorable knocks but his inconsistency and a knack for playing bad shots let him down against high-quality attacks. But ever since the 2015 World Cup, he has taken his game to another level both in the 50-over and the 20-over format.

Rohit has scored a staggering 1555 runs in T20 Internationals in the last four years, which is considerably higher than even Virat Kohli. Rohit is such a pleasure to watch when he is in free-flowing mode and he has thrived on the freedom to play shots while opening the batting in T20 internationals. Here are the few T20 records held by him.

#4 Most 50 plus scores: 21

Rohit Sharma has 21 fifty-plus scores in T20I

Rohit got to his 21st half century with a pristine knock on a two-paced track against West Indies at Miami. It took him 88 innings to reach this mark while Virat Kohli is second on the list with 20 fifties in just 64 innings. But it must be noted that Rohit Sharma batted in the middle order during the initial stages of his career and hence had lesser time to build an innings.

