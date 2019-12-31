Full international cricket schedule for January 2020

Australia v India ODI Series Captains Trophy

All the international matches of the decade have culminated as the cricketing fraternity awaits the next decade. The year 2020 will feature two major international tournaments - the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Besides, the ICC World Test Championship will continue in 2020, while the U-19 World Cup will take place in South Africa.

India will play a lot of cricket in the month of January as they will face three different opponents in bilateral series. Also, the Test series between England and South Africa will end in January. Ireland will visit the West Indies to play limited overs cricket, whereas New Zealand will end their Test series against Australia.

With a plethora of matches lined up for the cricket universe, here's the complete international cricket schedule for January 2020.

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20

Australia v New Zealand - 2nd Test: Day 4

Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the three-match Test series against New Zealand. However, due to the ICC World Test Championship's points system, the third match will have equal importance. The final Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia vs New Zealand schedule

January 3rd-7th: Australia vs New Zealand, third Test, Sydney

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

South Africa v England - 1st Test: Day 4

After winning the first Test match against England, hosts South Africa will look to continue their momentum in the remaining Tests. The Proteas are playing their first home series under the ICC World Test Championship, and the home fans have high hopes from Faf du Plessis and co.

South Africa vs England Schedule

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, second Test, Cape Town

January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, third Test, Port Elizabeth

January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, fourth Test, Johannesburg

Ireland tour of West Indies, 2020

West Indies v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Ireland have improved a lot as a cricketing nation over the last decade. The Irishmen will look to better their performances in the next decade as they will kick off their new journey with a tour of West Indies. West Indies are the defending T20 world champions, and beating them would boost the confidence of Ireland.

West Indies vs Ireland Schedule

January 7th: West Indies vs Ireland, first ODI, Barbados

January 9th: West Indies vs Ireland, second ODI, Barbados

January 12th: West Indies vs Ireland, third ODI, Grenada

January 15th: West Indies vs Ireland, first T20I, Grenada

January 18th: West Indies vs Ireland, second T20I, St. Kitts

January 19th: West Indies vs Ireland, third T20I, St. Kitts

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2020

India v Sri Lanka - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014 Final

After losing their historic Test series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka will look to get back to the winning ways when they visit India in the first half of January. Sri Lanka will only play three T20Is on this tour. India have not been very consistent in this format. As a result, the series will prove to be a battle of equals.

India vs Sri Lanka Schedule

January 5th: India vs Sri Lanka, first T20I, Guwahati

January 7th: India vs Sri Lanka, second T20I, Indore

January 10th: India vs Sri Lanka, third T20I, Pune

Australia tour of India, 2020

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 1

Two teams who won the ICC World Cup in the previous decade will square off against each other in a three-match ODI series during the third week of January. Australia had performed extremely well during their last tour of India. Hence, the Men in Blue would face a stiff challenge from the Australians once again.

India vs Australia Schedule

January 14th: India vs Australia, first ODI, Mumbai

January 17th: India vs Australia, second ODI, Rajkot

January 19th: India vs Australia, third ODI, Bengaluru

India tour of New Zealand, 2020

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 1

New Zealand would be keen to continue their fine form against India as the two teams will meet for the first time after the Kiwis eliminated Virat Kohli and company from the 2019 World Cup. India's previous Test series in New Zealand was not so eventful for the Indian team; hence, the fans will closely follow this series. This tour will feature five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

New Zealand vs India Schedule

January 24th: New Zealand vs India, first T20I, Auckland

January 26th: New Zealand vs India, second T20I, Auckland

January 29th: New Zealand vs India, third T20I, Hamilton

January 31st: New Zealand vs India, fourth T20I, Wellington

(The remaining matches of the tour will happen in February)